Fecteau: For Cicilline, What Goes Around….

I trust Congressman and former mayor of Providence David Cicilline will be written about in history as one of Rhode Island’s paramount electoral blunders of all time. Cicilline would face criminal charges for his malfeasance in any other state, but this is Rhode Island; a state that appears to elect the crooked, and the neurotic – Cicilline falls in both camps. Cicilline might face retribution.

The name Cicilline was always synonymous with criminality, and thuggery. The Cicilline crime family used and abused the city of Providence while Cicilline was mayor (brother, John “Jack” Cicilline, hurt matters extorting drug dealers). Cicilline, Providence’s prima donna, has a reputation of stabbing his friends in the back and lying to the people who trusted him most, a real charmer.

In 2011, after the extent of Providence’s fiscal difficulties were discovered, the Cicilline name became synonymous with liar as well. Then mayor of Providence Angel Taveras said he inherited a category five storm from his predecessor, elected Congressman Cicilline. Cicilline obscured this problem, and ransacked the cash reserves, placing Providence on a path to potential bankruptcy. That same year, Cicilline’s polling numbers were the lowest in Brown University’s chronicled polling history.

Cicilline manipulated his way to victory again for another term. Cicilline turned to then Rhode Island Speaker of the House, Gordon Fox (now, imprisoned). Fox used his influence to gerrymander the federal districts, making them even bluer than before, and near impossible for any Republican to win Rhode Island’s federal district one – including honest, but bland GOP congressional nominee Brandon Doherty.

This came out the political detriment of Cicilline’s “good friend” (as Cicilline loves to say) and fellow Rhode Island Democratic federal House Rep. Jim Langevin (with friends like this, who needs enemies?). Cicilline won re-election as Congressman in a fantastical upset.

Alas, Cicilline’s chickens have come home to roost. Gerrymandering will not save Cicilline this time; the latest census shows Rhode Island will lose a United States House seat, forcing Cicilline in a Democratic primary against Langevin. Langevin is the heavy favorite.

I blame Cicilline for the severe contraction in our population; he was captain of the ship in Providence and hid the fiscal mess that haunts Providence to this day. He did nothing to reform the out of control pension spending and cited his fiscal record in Providence to run for Congress – lies, and manipulation galore. Providence is the capital of Rhode Island, and our economic engine, when it suffers, we all suffer – Cicilline didn’t give a damn, though, it was just a stepping stone.

The fiscal ghosts of Providence may come back to haunt Cicilline if he challenges Mr. Langevin in a Democratic primary. Cicilline deserves recognition for the financial chaos current Providence mayor Jorge Elorza inherited. Elorza says bankruptcy is not an option; well, I hope not, but it is the most probable option. If the Providence reaches a fiscal boiling point, voters will be reminiscent of Cicilline’s lies, and failures.

As for Langevin, a lot of progressive Democrats have levied misdirected criticism at him. Once the federal districts were gerrymandered, Langevin had to rebalance political priorities. His constituents became more conservative; he had to lean right on several issues, to pacify many of the conservatives, and conservative-leaning Democrats in his district – thanks, Cicilline.

If Langevin was our solitary federal representative, he would have to moderate his views to appeal to all voters including conservatives and liberals. This is something that is missed on progressive Democrat critics of Langevin. In fact, if you don’t like Langevin's record, blame Cicilline for gerrymandering the districts making his respective district more liberal, and Langevin's more conservative.

In future, once Cicilline’s approval plummets yet again, my only request is that Cicilline campaigns with my political opponent, if it isn’t Cicilline. Cicilline’s unsavory reputation is a serious liability I could exploit. After Cicilline is finally defeated, he needs to commit to some serious introspection, and seek help for his pathological issues.

What goes around, comes around Mr. Congressman. Enjoy your political perks for the time being.

Prev Next Winner Criminal Justice Reform Per recommendations from the Justice Reinvestment Working Group, the Governor is proposing nearly $1 million in investments such as the public defender mental health program ($185,000), improved mental health services at the ACI ($410,000), recovery housing ($200,000) and domestic violence intervention, in her FY18 budget. Prev Next Winner English Language Learners Under the heading of “promoting 3rd grade reading,” Raimondo proposed adding $2.5 million to make English Language Learning (ELL) K-12 funding permanent. The Governor’s office points out that RI is one of four states that doesn’t have permanent funding. The suggestion was one made by the Funding Formula Working Group in January 2016, who said that “in the event that Rhode Island chooses to make an additional investment in ELLs, the funding should be calculated to be responsive to the number of ELLs in the system and based on reliable data, and include reasonable restrictions to ensure that the money is used to benefit ELLs — and promote the appropriate exiting of ELL students from services.” Prev Next Winner Car Owners - and Drivers Governor Raimondo wants to reduce assessed motor vehicle values by 30% - a change that would reduce total car tax bills by about $58 million in calendar year 2018. Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, however, has indicated that he might want to go further in its repeal. In her budget proposal, Raimondo also put forth adding 8 staffers to the the Department of Motor Vehicles to "address wait times." Prev Next Winner T.F. Green The “Air Services Development Fund” would get an influx of $500,000 to “provide incentives to airlines interested in launching new routes or increasing service to T.F. Green Airport.” The Commerce Corporation set the criteria at the end of 2016 for how to grant money through the new (at the time $1.5 million fund). Also getting a shot in the arm is the I-195 development fund, which would receive $10.1 million from debt-service savings to “resupply” the Fund to “catalyze development & attract anchor employers.” Prev Next Tie Minimum Wage Increase An increase in the state minimum wage is part of Raimondo’s proposal, which would see it go from $9.60 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort in 2016 to bring it up to $10.10 — it was June 2015 that she signed legislation into law that last raised Rhode Island’s minimum wage, from $9 to 9.60. The state's minimum hourly wage has gone up from $6.75 in January 2004 to $7.75 in 2013, $8 in 2014, and $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Business groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business however have historically been against such measures, citing a hamper on job creation. Prev Next Tie Cigarette Tax Like the minimum wage, Raimondo is looking for an increase - in this instance, the cigarette tax, and revenue to state coffers. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort to go from a tax of $3.75 to $4 last year. Now she is looking for an increase to $4.25 per pack, which the administration says would equate to $8.7 million in general revenue — and go in part towards outdoor recreation and smoking cessation programs. The National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups have historically been against such an increase, saying it will hurt small businesses - i.e. convenience stores. And clearly, if you’re a smoker, you’re likely to place this squarely in the loser category instead. Prev Next Loser Hospitals As often happens in the state budget, winner one year, loser the next. As GoLocal reported in 2016, “the Rhode Island Hospital Association immediately lauded the budget following its introduction, and addressed that while it is facing some reductions, that it "applauds" this years budget after landing on the "loser" list last year.” This year, it falls back on the loser list, with a Medicaid rate freeze to hospitals, nursing homes, providers, and payers — at FY 2017 levels, with a 1% rate cut come January 1, 2018. Prev Next Loser Online Shoppers The taxman cometh — maybe. Raimondo proposed an “Internet Sales Tax Initiative” — which would purportedly equate to $34.7 million in revenues. "Online sales and the fact that online sellers do not collect sales tax has created a structural problem for Rhode Island's budget — our sales taxes have been flat," said Director of Administration Michael DiBiase, of the tax that Amazon collects in 33 states, but not Rhode Island. "We think mostly due to online sales, we’re able to capture the growth. The revenue number is $35 million dollars — it improves our structural deficit problem. It’s an important fiscal development." Prev Next Loser Long Term Care Funding The Governor’s proposal recommends “redesigning the nature” of the State’s Integrated Care Initiative, by transferring long-term stay nursing home members from Neighborhood Health to Medicaid Fee-for-Service and repurposing a portion of the anticipated savings (from reduced administrative payments to Neighborhood Health) for “enhanced services in the community.” “The investments in home- and community-based care will help achieve the goal of rebalancing the long-term care system," states the Administration. Cutting that program is tagged at saving $12.2 million; cuts and “restructuring” at Health and Human Services is slated to save $46.3 million. Prev

