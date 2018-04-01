Fecteau: An Open Letter to Speaker Mattiello on the PawSox

Honorable Speaker Nicholas Mattiello,

First, let me thank you for your continued concerns about fiscal responsibility and making sure any resolution to the PawSox issue works for taxpayers. I am writing you as a taxpayer, a resident of Pawtucket, and a Rhode Islander out of concern. I believe the PawSox legislation should be brought to the floor, allowing each state House member to vote their respective conscious.

I do have a slight bias. The PawSox means a lot to residents of Pawtucket and especially my family. Growing up, my mom, Marion, and dad, Ray, couldn’t afford to go to Boston and pay major league prices, so instead, they took our family to the PawSox. The baseball may have been AAA, but the memories were indeed major league. Ever since then, the PawSox have been something that I see as Rhode Island’s cultural icon and heritage, a symbol of family values.

You always fought for what you thought was Rhode Island’s best interest in the past, and while sometimes we disagreed, I commend you for that. I want to also applaud you for supporting shifting more of the financial commitment from city and state taxpayers to the PawSox franchise. This deal involves a lot of money, and Rhode Island cannot afford to waste precious financial resources, especially after 38 Studios.

However, this legislation deserves to be brought to the floor for a vote. It is long past due to letting every House member vote their conscience, even if they respectfully disagree with you on the issue. I hope the members of our elected members of the General Assembly will continue to fight for a deal that works for all Rhode Islanders, and if necessary amend the legislation to further protect the taxpayer, but there should be a debate and vote on the House floor.

A much larger concern is that the PawSox may leave if the issue goes on indefinitely without a resolution. If we lose the PawSox, the state will lose nearly two million dollars in revenue a year. From this shortfall, the state will have to make up that spending gap by cutting critical programs such as Medicaid, education funding, and RIPTA bus passes for seniors.

This is simply not a tenable solution, and also something all people in Rhode Island – no matter their political affiliation – should be concerned about. I remain very skeptical about the amount of public money being used with this deal, but the time for action is now.

Let’s build a better Rhode Island together, and have a vigorous debate on the House floor about whether we should go ahead to build an iconic ballpark and keep the PawSox in Pawtucket. I am not asking you to endorse the specific PawSox legislation being discussed but simply asking you not to impede the democratic processes. This is not just about a ballpark, but the future of our state.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.