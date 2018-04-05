Fecteau: A Depressed & Depressing Special Election
Thursday, April 05, 2018
There were two very good candidates with competing agendas, Democrat Ms. Sandra Cano and Republican Mr. Nathan Lucian. I want to also acknowledge how happy I am that Democrat Ms. Cano came out the victor. She is my friend and an inspiring person with a top-notch agenda.
Regardless, the voters had a clear, positive choice of two competing agendas. The General Election was not as terribly negative as the special election primary (I can attest because I was a candidate in that race where I had to deny I was working for the CIA thanks to one fringe candidate). Therefore, it was my hope that more people would turn out to vote – my mistake.
This election was one of the most depressed I’ve seen for a race involving candidates. The primary election had a higher turnout than the General Election in fact (10% vs 6% -- respectively). Keeping things in greater context, with all the issues facing America today, all the trouble, and this is the number of people that bothered to show up? Completely upsetting.
This is such a scary direction, especially after the Parkland shootings. The Rhode Island General Assembly is again considering an assault weapons ban. Now, please take a breather for a second, before the gun rights or gun control advocates start getting all hot-headed, did you vote? Whether you agree or disagree with the legislation being discussed, this is one piece of legislation of many that our General Assembly will consider including our newly elected senate-elect.
Some people have said to me the reason this election is so depressed is that “it was just one race on the ballot.” To those people and everyone else I say, I don’t care. This is still a democracy; we vote. Whether it is to decide one race or six, you have a responsibility as an American to vote. That is what makes America a Democracy, and that is what some of my friends and peers in the military died to protect.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Fecteau: Backlash at the Harvard Kennedy School
- Fecteau: Trump’s Pivot
- Fecteau: The Rocket Man & the Dotard – Worried Yet?
- Fecteau: Trump vs. the NFL
- Fecteau: A Federal Failure in Puerto Rico
- Fecteau: We Killed Benny’s
- Fecteau: A Rare Moment of Bipartisanship
- Democrats May Just Miss Bannon, MINDSETTER™ Fecteau
- Fecteau: Trump Goes Obama-Lite in Afghanistan
- Fecteau: Cicilline’s Republican Challenger
- Fecteau: Block Voting
- Fecteau: Don’t Scrap the Iran Nuclear Deal
- Fecteau: Talk About Gun Violence
- Fecteau Looking to Run for Pawtucket State Senate Seat
- Fecteau: Moore Madness From Trump
- Fecteau: A Greener Alternative to the Burrillville Plant, Please
- Fecteau: Senate Candidate Nick Autiello’s Convenient Political Progression
- Fecteau: An Inspiring March Against Gun Violence
- Fecteau: Moore’s Morality Matters
- Fecteau: End the War On Terror
- Fecteau: Will Trump’s Rhetoric Help Rein in Gun Violence?
- Fecteau: The War Forward in Afghanistan – What Is It?
- Fecteau: Dear Mr. Trump, Decertify This
- Fecteau: Disrespecting Our Fallen Heroes
- Fecteau: An Open Letter to Speaker Mattiello on the PawSox