EXCLUSIVE: Poll Shows Elorza Vulnerable in Re-Election Bid for Providence Mayor
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
The poll was conducted by John Zogby Strategies — Zogby has been one of the top pollsters over the past three decades. The poll was commissioned by State Representative John Lombardi’s campaign.
Elorza defeated the late Vincent “Buddy” Cianci 53 percent to 44 percent in 2014. It was Cianci’s first loss in seven tries for Mayor, and many considered the 2014 election to be a referendum on Cianci, who died in January of 2016.
The poll explored a primary between the five candidates who have publicly voiced interest in running for Mayor of Providence in 2018.
In a hypothetical five-way campaign between Elorza, Lombardi, former educator Robert DeRobbio, East Side businessman and former candidate Lorne Adrain, and the only announced challenger, community activist Kobi Dennis found that Elorza only scores 36 percent of the vote.
‘If the Democratic Primary for Mayor were held today and the candidates included Lorne Adrain, Jorge Elorza, Kobi Dennis, John Lombardi, and Robert DeRobbio, who would you vote for?”
Jorge Elorza 35.9%
John Lombardi 18.3%
Kobi Dennis 8.3%
Lorne Adrain 6.5%
Robert DeRobbio 5.4%
Other 8.2%
Not Sure 17.3%
“The poll was commissioned after I received so many inquiries about the city’s leadership,” said Lombardi in an interview with GoLocalProv. Lombardi exclusively shared the poll with GoLocal.
The poll also showed that Lombardi was competitive with Elorza in a one-on-one race. According to the question, “If the Democratic Primary for Mayor of Providence were held today and the candidates were just Jorge Elorza and John Lombardi, who would you vote for," the results were as follows:
Jorge Elorza 45.8%
John Lombardi 33.3%
“I was pleased with the result. The poll is a clear reference point for the 2018 election,” said Lombardi.
For Elorza, the Zogby poll is a significant warning for an incumbent.
The poll also found that it is a toss up if voters want the continuation of the Elorza administration or want new leadership.
“Generally speaking, do you think Mayor Elorza deserves to be re-elected, or do you think it is time for someone new?”
Deserves re-election 44.8%
Time for someone new 42%
For Elorza, who has campaign coffers of more than $600,000, the Zogby poll is a challenge. The poll explored Elorza’s base and the results will be a disappointment for first-term mayor.
“Will you vote for Mayor Elorza regardless of who will run against him, or not?”
Yes 26.7%
No 57.1%
Not sure 16.2%
The poll was conducted between April 4-8 and had a sampling of 424. The poll has a margin of +/- 5 percent.
SEE GOLOCAL'S POLL CONDUCTED BY JOHN DELLA VOLPE OF HARVARD IN OCT. OF 2017
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
