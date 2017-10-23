ELECTION 2018: Who Is In, Who Is Jumping In, and Who Are We Waiting For

Some of the key players have already formally announced that they are running for political office in 2018, others are holding events this week, but there are also “X Factor” candidates and maybe a couple of unexpected candidates who could jump in as late as June of 2018.

It is just about a year before the 2018 election and less than eleven months until the political primaries.

The recent statewide poll unveiled last week by GoLocal showed voters rank that three of the four members of the RI Congressional delegation and all five of the general officers doing their jobs fair or poor rather than excellent or good. In polling terms, eight out of nine Rhode Island's top elected officials are "upside down" in their approval ratings. SEE ALL THE POLL NUMBERS HERE

For anyone looking at running for office, this creates a tremendous opportunity.

Presently, it can be assumed the incumbent state officeholders Governor Gina Raimondo (D), Lt. Governor Dan McKee (D), General Treasurer Seth Magaziner (D), and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D) are all running for reelection. In addition, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is term-limited and cannot run for that office again.

Incumbent members of the congressional delegation who are all up for re-election this cycle are U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D), and both members of the House, David Cicilline (D-1st) and Jim Langevin (D-2nd). All three are expected to run for reelection.

