Does Rhode Island Government Work in 2017?

The state budget has yet to be passed, and it is nearly a month into the new fiscal year. The Speaker of the House shut down not just the budget process, but also the balance of entire legislative proceedings. Nick Mattiello claims that he had a deal with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and that the latter broke his word.

GoLocal asked more than a dozen political leaders and experts, in light of the current situation - does Rhode Island's government work? Governor Gina Raimondo refused to respond.

Presently, no one seems happy and the constant refrain from both the Democratic House and Senate offices are that "they are meeting."

The implications of the stalemate have an ever-increasing chance that the negative consequences may start piling up.

More than 20 groups around the state recently sent a letter to the legislature calling on the bodies to reconvene. “Despite popular support among lawmakers for legislation that affects hundreds of thousands of state residents, change is stalled until the General Assembly can come back together to complete their work. Based on what we have been hearing in the news, we’re hopeful the House and Senate will come back soon. Rhode Islanders really want that to happen,” said Georgia Hollister Isman, Director of Rhode Island Working Families.

"What has changed in Rhode Island over the past decade is that the idea of solving things behind tightly shut closed doors no longer appeals to voters who are demanding more information and transparency. This year's budget standoff reflects the fact that the legislative leaders may need more time to adjust to this 'new kind of politics' and the expectation of far greater transparency and accountability than we have had in past years," said Brown University Professor of Politics Wendy Schiller.

According to the Raimondo administration, schools will start taking financial hits. "The FY18 budget includes record funding for K-12 education. July school aid payments next week will be $1.45 million less than what was voted on in both chambers. If the impasse continues for another month, the monthly gap will grow to nearly $4.6 million," claimed the press office of Raimondo on Thursday.

For the cities and towns, the delay in the passage of the car tax has also created confusion. At some point, bond rating agencies may decide to weigh-in on Rhode Island's stalemate and downgrade city and town bond ratings or even issue guidance that adversely impacts Rhode Island's bond rating.

