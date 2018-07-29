Do Sharp Elbows Spike Poll Numbers?—Sunday Political Brunch July 29, 2018

Last week was a bad one for President Trump, or was it? He faced a barrage of criticism in both parties and in the media for “going soft” on Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Trump got pummeled. So, what happened? His poll numbers went up. Let’s “brunch” on that this week.

“A Trump Bump?” – A new poll out from American Barometer this week showed President Trump’s approval rating at 48 percent. No, it’s not a majority of the public, but it’s about as high as he’s ever been. Even though he was widely lambasted for his summit with Russian President Putin, a lot of people still believe Trump is doing a good job, especially regarding the economy.

“On the Other Hand” – Another poll from NBC has more troubling news for Republicans because it zeroes in on specific key states – Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Even though Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016 – his main keys to the White House along with Pennsylvania – he now finds himself struggling. Trump’s approval ratings are 36 percent in Wisconsin and Michigan; and 38 percent in Minnesota (which he narrowly lost in 2016). My point is that all three states have marginal House and Senate races that could trend Democratic in 2018, as the parties fight for control of the House and Senate. Keep an eye on these three!

“Speaker has Spoken” – One of the House races in the above states is the seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) Wisconsin. The first district race in the Badger State (my home) is competitive. If Paul Ryan walked away from a safe seat, only to see it go blue, it could be a bad election night trend for Republicans. It might not bode well for his future presidential ambitions either.

“A Speaker Squeaker” – The race to replace Paul Ryan as Speaker, is really heating up. Rep. Jim Jordan, (R) Ohio, an arch-conservative supporter of President Trump has announced his intention to run for Speaker, likely against the more moderate House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R) California. Jordan is co-founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, a group of 30-plus hard-core, right-leaning lawmakers who first drove then-Speaker Rep. John Boehner from office. Can Jordan beat McCarthy? Well he’ll need a lot more than 30 votes, but this could be divisive in the GOP caucus and among non-incumbent Republicans running for the House. Which horse do you bet on?

“On the Other Hand – Part 2” – Republicans may be in disarray over who would be their next leader, but they are not alone. Many current Democratic House members – and hopeful candidates – are not for supporting former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) California, in her hopes to return to the top office. Upwards of 40 House candidates say they can’t endorse her.

“The Politics of Distraction” – Here we go again. As Stormy Daniels fades away, now there are allegations that Trump and his then-attorney Michael Cohen were arranging a pay-off for Playboy Bunny Karen McDougal who says she had an affair with then businessman Trump. My gut tells me this is not a successful road to travel. While there was wide public disdain for President Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs, there was little stomach to remove him from office because of it. I suspect the same for Trump.

“A House Divided” – Another drama playing out in Washington, DC this week is an effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Robert Mueller’s investigation of the alleged Trump-Russia political connection. Several House Republicans want to impeach Rosenstein, but House Speaker Paul Ryan is opposed. That probably means no dice. It’s an odd idea anyway. Impeachment is normally reserved for the top jobs: President, Cabinet Secretary or Federal Judge. Rosenstein is the number-two guy in his agency, not usually a top-tier candidate to be removed from office.

“On the Other Hand – Part 3” – Speaking of impeachment, we are going through that process in West Virginia right now. The five State Supreme Court Justices are facing potential impeachment. One in particular – suspended and indicted Justice Allen Loughry – authorized the purchase of a $32,000 blue-suede couch for his office - according to fired Supreme Court Administrator Steve Canterbury who said he confronted the Chief Justice about the bill: "This couch is 32-thousand dollars, do you want me to go through with this? I remember specifically and now in hindsight, it seems to be prophetic. But he said 'yes' and essentially said, 'If it ever becomes public I'll just blame it on you. You're the administrator.'" If true, wow! House Speaker Pro-Tem John Overington noted that Big Lots has a three-piece couch set for a mere $400.

Summer days are long, nights are short! We’re keeping the blog short this week. If you have opinions, click the comment button at www.MarkCurtisMedia.com.

Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is the Chief Political Reporter for the five Nexstar TV stations serving West Virginia and the surrounding states.

Prev Next Registered Voters Q1: Are you registered to vote in Rhode Island?



Total 501 100%

Yes: 501 100%

No: 0 0%

Don't know: 0 0% Prev Next Gender Q2: Are you ...

Total

Total: 100%

Male: 44%

Female: 56% Prev Next Age Q3: In which age group are you?



18-24: 7%

25-34: 16%

35-44: 15%

45-54: 20%

55-64: 17%

65+ 25% Prev Next Political Party Q4: When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party?



Democrat: 38%

Republican:14%

Moderate: 6%

Unaffiliated: 39%

Don't know/Refused: 3% Prev Next Likely Voters Q5: Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting.............................. 81% Probably be voting............................... 19% All others............................................. 0% Prev Next Top Issue Q6: What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?

Taxes.................................................. .18% Jobs and economy.............................. 16% State budget.........................................11% Roads...................................................10% Education............................................ 8% Healthcare........................................... 5% Corruption/Public integrity.................... 4% Immigration.......................................... 4% Housing.............................................. ..2% Governor............................................. ..2% Homelessness.......................................1% Other.. ............................................... 14% Don’t know.......................................... 6% Prev Next Direction Q7: In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track?

Right track........................................... 19% Wrong track......................................... 36% Mixed.................................................. 45% Prev Next Optimism Q8: Thinking ahead several years, is your outlook about Rhode Island more optimistic or more pessimistic?

Optimistic............................................ 52% Pessimistic...........................................48%

Prev Next Finances Q9: Over the last three years or so, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all?

Changed for the better......................... 24% Changed for the worse......................... 33% Not changed at all................................ 43% Prev Next Governor Q10: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Gina Raimondo, a Democrat I am sure to vote for her: 9% There is a good chance I will vote for her: 19% It is possible that I vote for her: 24% It is unlikely that I will vote for her: 18% I will never vote for her: 31% Prev Next Governor Q11: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Matt Brown, a Democrat I am sure to vote for him: 4% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 8% It is possible that I vote for him: 40% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 30% I will never vote for him: 17%

Prev Next Governor Q12: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Spencer Dickinson, a Democrat I am sure to vote for him: 3% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 7% It is possible that I vote for him: 37% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 35% I will never vote for him: 18% Prev Next Governor Q13: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Paul Roselli, a Democrat I am sure to vote for him: 2% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 7% It is possible that I vote for him: 35% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 37% I will never vote for him: 19% Prev Next Governor Q14: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Allan Fung, a Republican I am sure to vote for him: 7% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 18% It is possible that I vote for him: 28% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 25% I will never vote for him: 21% Prev Next Governor Q15: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Patricia Morgan, a Republican I am sure to vote for her: 3% There is a good chance I will vote for her.: 9% It is possible that I vote for her: 32% It is unlikely that I will vote for her: 35% I will never vote for her: 21% Prev Next Governor Q16: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Giovanni Feroce, a Republican I am sure to vote for him: 2% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 5% It is possible that I vote for him: 24% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 35% I will never vote for him: 34% Prev Next Governor Q17: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Luis-Daniel Muñoz, an Independent I am sure to vote for him: 3% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 6% It is possible that I vote for him: 33% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 38% I will never vote for him: 21% Prev Next Governor Q18: Which of the following comes closest to your view regarding each of the following potential candidates for governor of Rhode Island? Joe Trillo, an Independent I am sure to vote for him: 1% There is a good chance I will vote for him: 8% It is possible that I vote for him: 37% It is unlikely that I will vote for him: 34% I will never vote for him: 19% Prev Next Governor Q20: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Gina Raimondo, Republican Allan Fung and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote? Allan Fung, a Republican..................... 33% Gina Raimondo, a Democrat................ 33% Joe Trillo, and Independent.................. 16% Don't know 18% Prev Next Governor Q20: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Gina Raimondo, Republican Patricia Morgan and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote? Gina Raimondo, a Democrat................ 39% Patricia Morgan, a Republican............. 20% Joe Trillo, an Independent................... 19% Don't know ......................................... 22% Prev Next Governor Q21: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Matt Brown, Republican Allan Fung and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote? Allan Fung, a Republican..................... 35% Matt Brown, a Democrat...................... 25% Joe Trillo, an Independent.................... 14% Don't know .......................................... 27%

Prev Next Governor Q22: If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were: Democrat Matt Brown, Republican Patricia Morgan and Independent Joe Trillo - for whom would you vote? Matt Brown, a Democrat...................... 30% Patricia Morgan, a Republican............. 20% Joe Trillo, an Independent.................... 18% Don't know .......................................... 33% Prev Next U.S. Senate Q23: If the election for the U.S. Senate were held today and the candidates were: [ROTATE] Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse and Republican Robert Nardolillo - for whom would you vote? Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat........... 53% Robert 'Bobby' Nardolillo, a Republican.. 31% Don't know............................................... 16% Prev Next U.S. Senate Q24: If the election for the U.S. Senate were held today and the candidates were: [ROTATE] Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse and Republican Robert Flanders - for whom would you vote? Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat........ 54% Robert Flanders, a Republican............. 32% Don't know.......................................... 14% Prev Next Schools Q25: If there was an election today, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $250 million in financing supported general obligation bonds to repair Rhode Island's deteriorating school buildings and bring them up to minimum standards called "warm, safe and dry"? Net: Approve...................................... 74% Definitely approve............................... 36% Probably approve................................ 38%

Net: Reject......................................... 17% Probably reject.................................... 9% Definitely reject.................................... 7%

Don't know.......................................... 9% Prev Next PawSox Q26: The Rhode Island General Assembly is in the process of negotiating a $40 million public financing deal with the Pawtucket Red Sox for a new stadium, hoping to bring a vote before the House and Senate this summer.



In general, do you favor or oppose the use of public funds to help finance a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox?

Net: Favor.......................................... 33% Strongly favor...................................... 13% Somewhat favor.................................. 21%

Net: Oppose....................................... 59% Somewhat oppose.............................. 21% Strongly oppose.................................. 38%

Don't know.......................................... 8% Prev Next Fane Tower Q27: The City of Providence and the state of Rhode Island are considering a proposal by New York developer Jason Fane to build a 46-story luxury residence tower in Providence, next to a public riverfront park. The developer will invest $250 to $300 million of his own funds. The project is called the Hope Point Tower, it would be 170-feet taller than the Superman building and would require waiving height restrictions and the use of state tax credits.



In general, do you favor or oppose development of the Hope Point Tower?

Net: Favor.......................................... 39% Strongly favor...................................... 13% Somewhat favor.................................. 27%

Net: Oppose....................................... 50% Somewhat oppose.............................. 23% Strongly oppose.................................. 27%

Don't know.......................................... 11% Prev Next Elorza/Traffic Cameras Q28: How would you rate the job that Mayor Jorge Elorza has done managing issues related to speed cameras in Providence? Net: Excellent/Good.......................... 26% Excellent............................................. 6% Good................................................... 20% Net: Fair/Poor.................................... 74% Fair...................................................... 29% Poor.................................................... 45% Prev Next Q29: Since it was launched in 2016, UHIP -- the Rhode Island program designed to improve customer service for those who receive federal benefits -- has run into significant problems, including long lines, cost overruns, lost applications, over- and under-charging of patients and families.



Based on what you know at this time, what percent of blame for this do you assign to:

Deloitte, the consulting company who

produced the system........................... 53.3%



Governor Gina Raimondo, who has

been governor since the system

launch in September 2016................... 47.1% Prev Next NIMBYism Q30: Presently, there are local groups opposing the development of a natural gas facility in Burrillville, solar projects in Exeter, a LNG facility in Providence and wind projects in North Kingstown.

Some people say that it is important for local groups to play a role in opposition of projects like these that could be dangerous or harmful to citizens;



Others say that local groups have gone too far to the detriment of the state’s long-term energy needs.



Which statement comes closer to your own view?

Local groups play an important role...... 46% Local groups have gone too far............. 31% Not sure................................................. 24% Prev Next Corruption Q31: Compared to other states, do you think there is: More political corruption in RI................. 63% Less political corruption in RI................ 7% About the same level as other states..... 30%

Prev Next Income Q32: The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less.................................... 33% More $50,000 but less than $75,000..... 18% More $75,000 but less than $100,000... 16% More $100,000 but less than $150,000. 13% $150,000 or more................................ 10% Don't know/refused.............................. 10% Prev Next Ethnicity Q33: What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? Net: White, Non-Hispanic..................... 82% Black or African American.................... 6% Latino/Hispanic.................................... 5% Other.................................................... 7% Prev Next Geography Q34: City/Town Into Region. West Bay............................................ 28% Metro-Providence................................ 28% Blackstone Valley................................ 21% South County...................................... 10% East Bay............................................. 13% Prev

