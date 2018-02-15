Democratic Governors Assn Blasts Fung, Morgan for Failing to Speak Out on Harassment
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
"Multiple complaints of sexual harassment have emerged against Rob Sullivan, president of the Rhode Island Young Republicans, according to GoLocalProv. When asked for comment, Minority Leader Morgan said she couldn’t call for him to resign. And Mayor Fung? Continuing his pattern of hiding when asked simple questions, Fung refused to respond to a request for comment," wrote the DGA.
“Rhode Islanders deserve a leader with the courage to speak out against sexual harassment,” said DGA Communications Director Jared Leopold. “Unfortunately, Morgan and Fung have shown themselves to be cowards who put their own political agendas ahead of doing what’s right for Rhode Islanders."
Related Articles
- New Audio Tape Undermines Claims By President of Young Republicans
- Female Young Republican Says She Was Booted After Relationship with President Goes Wrong
- A GOP Leader Calls for Sullivan to Resign at Chair of Young Republicans
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders-Robert Sullivan
- Young Republicans National Federation Investigating Charges Against RI President Sullivan
- RI Young Republicans Chair Sullivan Seeks Leadership Position at National Convention
- Fung and Morgan Refuse to Condemn Alleged Sexual Harassment By President of RI Young Republicans
- RI Young Republicans to Host Christmas Party Featuring Arlene Violet
- NEW: WPRO’s John DePetro Sued For Sexual Harassment
- NEW: Gee’s Wife Alleges Sexual Harassment by Gregorian in New Book
- N. Prov. Female Police Lt. Alleges Sexual Harassment by Chief, Inaction by Mayor
- Top Female Political Consultant Coyne-McCoy Blasts Sexual Harassment “Commission”
- Bombshell Report Claims Sexual Harassment, Nepotism & Discrimination at City Agency
- Sexual Harassment in Middle School On the Rise
- Sexual Harassment and Police in Rhode Island
- Sexual Harassment at the Providence Police Department: See the Documents
- Police Sexual Harassment Case: Mayoral Candidates Weigh In
- State Police, Kilmartin Issue Statement on Rep. Tanzi’s Allegations of Sexual Harassment
- PC’s Prof.Brooks Discusses Sexual Harassment on Thursday’s LIVE and More
- Gilbane Construction Named in Sexual Harassment Complaint Filed Against Several NY Firms
- LIVE: Brown Professor Hastings Working To Eliminate Sexual Harassment In Geoscience Fields
- UPDATED: RI Legislator Accused of Sexual Harassment—During Sexual Harassment Training
- R.W. Alley: Sexual Harassment Training RI Style
- RI Comic Collins Talks About A Culture of Sexual Harassment in Entertainment
- URI Flips on Flynn’s Honorary Degree, Questions Raised About Jackson and Sexual Harassment Charges
- LIVE: PC’s Prof. Brooks Says Sexual Harassment is a “Prevalent Phenomena” in Our Culture
- Rickman’s Big View - Sexual Harassment
- NewportManners & Etiquette: Sexual Harassment, Unwanted Holiday Guest + Table Manners for Kids