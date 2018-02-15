Democratic Governors Assn Blasts Fung, Morgan for Failing to Speak Out on Harassment

The Democratic Governors Association has criticized the two declared Rhode Island Republican gubernatorial candidates, Patricia Morgan and Allan Fung, as both have refused to call for the resignation of the President of the Young Republicans Rob Sullivan.

"Multiple complaints of sexual harassment have emerged against Rob Sullivan, president of the Rhode Island Young Republicans, according to GoLocalProv. When asked for comment, Minority Leader Morgan said she couldn’t call for him to resign. And Mayor Fung? Continuing his pattern of hiding when asked simple questions, Fung refused to respond to a request for comment," wrote the DGA.

“Rhode Islanders deserve a leader with the courage to speak out against sexual harassment,” said DGA Communications Director Jared Leopold. “Unfortunately, Morgan and Fung have shown themselves to be cowards who put their own political agendas ahead of doing what’s right for Rhode Islanders."

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.