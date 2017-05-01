Democratic Female Senator Introduces “Governor Fung” at CLCF Softball

The opening ceremony for the kick-off of the CLCF softball on Saturday morning at Brayton Park had a little taste of politics.

Cranston Democratic Senator Hanna Gallo in her comments at the event mentioned the good work of “Governor Allan Fung.”

Multiple sources tell GoLocal that Gallo made the statement - and made no effort to correct it.

2018 in Cycle

Fung, the GOP Mayor of Cranston, had already spoken at the event. He is currently the leading potential Republican candidate in 2018, having been the GOP nominee in 2014.

2018 could be a rematch between Fung and sitting Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo.

Gallo has served in the State Senate since 1999. GoLocal was unable to reach Gallo and left messages for her by phone.

EDITOR'S NOTE: an earlier version said the comment was made at a Little League event, but the comments were made at a softball event.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.