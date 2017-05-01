Democratic Female Senator Introduces “Governor Fung” at CLCF Softball
Monday, May 01, 2017
Cranston Democratic Senator Hanna Gallo in her comments at the event mentioned the good work of “Governor Allan Fung.”
Multiple sources tell GoLocal that Gallo made the statement - and made no effort to correct it.
2018 in Cycle
Fung, the GOP Mayor of Cranston, had already spoken at the event. He is currently the leading potential Republican candidate in 2018, having been the GOP nominee in 2014.
2018 could be a rematch between Fung and sitting Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo.
Gallo has served in the State Senate since 1999. GoLocal was unable to reach Gallo and left messages for her by phone.
EDITOR'S NOTE: an earlier version said the comment was made at a Little League event, but the comments were made at a softball event.
Related Articles
- Full Cranston Police Investigation Released, Fung Cited for Lack of Leadership
- RI ACLU Asks Fung for Full Report on Cranston Police Dept. Investigation
- Moore: Fung’s Fiasco Shows Us To Distrust Party Affiliation
- Guest MINDSETTER ™ Tony Santos: High Crimes & Misdemeanors, Mayor Allan Fung’s Fall From Honor
- Block Criticizes Fung on Cranston Employee Pay Raises
- Will Fung Survive Policegate?
- Fung’s ‘Ability to Serve’ Called into Question by Cranston Councilman
- Both Fung and Raimondo Camps say Johnston, North Providence are Bellwethers
- Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence
- Fung Concession: ‘I Will Be Back’
- PawSox Stadium Opponent “Intimidated” by Cranston Police After Calling Fung
- Cranston Taxes Rose 6 Percent in 6 Years Under Fung
- Mayor Fung Announces New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston
- Fung Leads Effort to Improve Panhandling Safety - Cranston Passes Ordinance
- Mayor Fung Talks About Economic Growth Without Taxpayer Subsidies on LIVE
- Fung Announces Finding Possible Voter Fraud in Cranston, Calls for Reforms
- Fung Proposes Paolino’s Anti-Panhandling Ordinance for Cranston
- Sepe Blasts Fung’s Ordinance on Prohibiting Panhandling in Intersections
- Sepe Blasts Fung Over Cost of Litigation
- Mayors Fung, Avedisian and Councilman Call for Release of 38 Studios Investigation Records
- Is Fung Eyeing Another Match Up with Raimondo for Governor?
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Why I Oppose Raimondo’s Free College Scheme
- NEW: Raimondo’s Ties to No-Bid RI State Police Contract
- RIC’s Endress Talks Trump’s Tweets, Raimondo’s National Press Disconnect with RI, and More
- Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo Status, Medical Cost-Shifting to the States; & Saving the Citgo Sign
- Igliozzi Makes Appeal to Raimondo to Keep Plainfield Street 6/10 On-Ramp
- Raimondo Announces Investments in 10 New Bikeway Projects
- NEW: Raimondo Announces State Offices Closed on Tuesday Due to Storm
- Does a Republican Candidate Have the Edge Over Raimondo?
- Rep. Nardolillo Blasts Raimondo Over New Tourism Campaign
- Two Top RI GOP Women Leaders Discuss Trump’s Address, Raimondo & More on GoLocal LIVE
- Democratic Governor’s Political Arm Launches TV Spot for Raimondo 20 Months Before Election
- Is Raimondo’s College Plan Dead? Paiva Weed’s Departure, Trump and CPAs’ Opposition
- Raimondo Names Steinmetz Policy Advisor on Cybersecurity
- EDITORIAL: Raimondo’s College Plan, Fix the Foundation Before Building on the Addition
- Governor Raimondo’s Multiple and Growing Technology Failures
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Shekarchi Says May Not Be Enough Money to Fund Raimondo College Plan
- Education Labor Leader Bob Walsh Talks About the Future Under Trump and Raimondo
- Governor Gina Raimondo is Adopting
- Arlene Violet on 38 Studios, Mob Informants, Governor Raimondo, and More
- Seven Reasons Why This Was Raimondo’s Most Complicated Week
- Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo’s No-Bid Contract, Gov. Baker’s MBTA, and Spring
- Riley: Politics and Pensions - Has Raimondo Given Up?
- Chafee Steps Up Criticism of Raimondo’s Economic Development Policies