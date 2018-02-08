Democratic Chair Ward Issues Apology for Facebook Meme, Asks for Forgiveness
Thursday, February 08, 2018
Ward is the husband of Council member Sabina Matos who was recently knocked from the Council Presidency last month.
Ward posted:
My full apology to David Salvatore and John Igliozzi:
In December of 2017, I was going through a difficult period as I watched my wife lose her position as President of the Providence City Council. The swiftness of it took us by surprise and in a moment of weakness I posted a childish meme on social media. I deeply regret that moment and wish I could take it back.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for Council President Salvatore and Councilman Igliozzi. I hope they very much can find it in their heart to forgive me. In addition, I ask for the forgiveness of every member of the Providence Democratic City Committee and anyone else I may have offended with this foolish act.
Sincerely,
Patrick M. Ward
