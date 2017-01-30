Welcome! Login | Register
 

Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible on Tuesday—Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible on…

Few RI GOP Leaders Speak Out on Trump’s Immigration Order—Few RI GOP Leaders Speak Out on Trump’s…

Dear President Trump, Build the Algonquin Pipeline: Guest MINDSETTER™ Morgan—Dear President Trump, Build the Algonquin Pipeline: Guest…

McKay is Leading Candidate for Appointment to Federal Judgeship in RI—McKay is Leading Candidate for Appointment to Federal…

RI Restaurant Owner Convicted of Federal Arson & Wire Fraud—RI Restaurant Owner Convicted of Federal Arson &…

Whitehouse Faces Angry Crowd of Hundreds at Nathan Bishop Middle School in Providence—Whitehouse Faces Angry Crowd at Nathan Bishop Middle…

Moore: Raimondo’s Free College Folly—Moore: Raimondo’s Free College Folly

Scoundrels: Chapter 5 The Bloodless Revolution—Scoundrels: Chapter 5 The Bloodless Revolution

Smart Benefits: Pay Check - How to Avoid Comparisons—Smart Benefits: Pay Check - How to Avoid…

Reliving the Patriots 8 Super Bowl Appearances—Reliving the Patriots 8 Super Bowl Appearances

 
 

Dear President Trump, Build the Algonquin Pipeline: Guest MINDSETTER™ Morgan

Monday, January 30, 2017

Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Patricia Morgan

 

Rep. Patricia Morgan

Rhode Island Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan sent the following letter to President Donald Trump on January 26, in support of funding for the stalled Algonquin Pipeline.


Dear President Trump,

Congratulations on your inauguration!

Today, as the Senior Republican legislative leader in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, I am writing to bring to your attention an issue that is hurting average Rhode Island families immeasurably. An issue, Mr. President, which we hope you will help us solve.  

As I am sure you know, Rhode Island has no natural energy resources.  A proposed and much needed pipeline has been bogged down for years during the Obama administration, presumably for climate change reasons. Rhode Island families, businesses and I need your help moving this project to fruition.

We are hoping that as part of your new emphasis on infrastructure projects, you could help us in Rhode Island to work through the difficulties.  Our businesses and residents need the relief.

If this pipeline project is built and begins delivering much-needed natural gas, it will not only lower the cost of energy, it will also improve our business climate in Rhode Island.

In addition, I wholeheartedly support your plans for corporate tax relief.  As you encourage corporations to “on-shore” wealth, we in Rhode Island want to be well positioned to provide a US home for these repatriated corporations and industries. 

That said, I would be thrilled to work with your staff to help me prepare legislation to position Rhode Island to become a destination for these firms and corporations. 

We, in the Rhode Island House Republican caucus, will work with determination to help them find a good and welcoming place here in our State to grow and prosper. 

I was fortunate enough to attend your inaugural ceremonies and found new inspiration in the day and your speech. It's time to get our country working again for ordinary citizens.  We wish you every success in your coming term.

Most respectfully,

Patricia L. Morgan

Minority Leader

 

Trump Infrastructure List - January 2017

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!