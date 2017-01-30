Dear President Trump, Build the Algonquin Pipeline: Guest MINDSETTER™ Morgan

Rhode Island Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan sent the following letter to President Donald Trump on January 26, in support of funding for the stalled Algonquin Pipeline.



Dear President Trump,

Congratulations on your inauguration!

Today, as the Senior Republican legislative leader in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, I am writing to bring to your attention an issue that is hurting average Rhode Island families immeasurably. An issue, Mr. President, which we hope you will help us solve.

As I am sure you know, Rhode Island has no natural energy resources. A proposed and much needed pipeline has been bogged down for years during the Obama administration, presumably for climate change reasons. Rhode Island families, businesses and I need your help moving this project to fruition.

We are hoping that as part of your new emphasis on infrastructure projects, you could help us in Rhode Island to work through the difficulties. Our businesses and residents need the relief.

If this pipeline project is built and begins delivering much-needed natural gas, it will not only lower the cost of energy, it will also improve our business climate in Rhode Island.

In addition, I wholeheartedly support your plans for corporate tax relief. As you encourage corporations to “on-shore” wealth, we in Rhode Island want to be well positioned to provide a US home for these repatriated corporations and industries.

That said, I would be thrilled to work with your staff to help me prepare legislation to position Rhode Island to become a destination for these firms and corporations.

We, in the Rhode Island House Republican caucus, will work with determination to help them find a good and welcoming place here in our State to grow and prosper.

I was fortunate enough to attend your inaugural ceremonies and found new inspiration in the day and your speech. It's time to get our country working again for ordinary citizens. We wish you every success in your coming term.

Most respectfully,

Patricia L. Morgan

Minority Leader

Trump Infrastructure List - January 2017

