Councilman Salvatore Supports No-Fare Bus Program
Friday, February 03, 2017
Salvatore has issued the following statement.
“RIPTA serves as the main method of transportation for thousands of Providence residents. For many low-income families, and disabled and elderly residents, public transportation is the only way to get to the grocery store, or to work, or to doctor appointments. Many of these folks rely upon fixed incomes and already struggle to make ends meet. There will always be pressure upon state leaders to reduce costs, but raising fees on the critical service of transportation can have detrimental effects on our most vulnerable populations. On behalf of my constituents and the people of Providence, I urge the General Assembly to reinstate the no-fare bus program.”
