Correia Wins Second Term as Mayor of Fall River

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Jasiel Correia, II

Jasiel Correia, II won a second term as Mayor of Fall River garnering over 60 percent of the vote and beating back Councilwoman Linda Pereira.

Correia is the Commonwealth’s youngest Mayor and will not turn 26-years-of-age until December.

Rick Simone, Correia, and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

In celebrating the win, Rhode Island officials joined Correia to celebrate his second term.

One of the keys to his re-election was successfully landing the nearly 2,000 job Amazon distribution facility.

 

