Correia Wins Second Term as Mayor of Fall River
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Correia is the Commonwealth’s youngest Mayor and will not turn 26-years-of-age until December.
One of the keys to his re-election was successfully landing the nearly 2,000 job Amazon distribution facility.
SEE Correia on GoLocal LIVE HERE
Related Articles
- Fall River Mayor Correia Talks Tourism on GoLocal LIVE
- Teamsters to Battle Fall River’s Move to Privatize Trash Collection
- NEW: MA State Trooper Having Lunch with Panhandler in Fall River Goes Viral
- 24/7 Wall St Ranks Fall River, MA the 5th Worst City in America
- Teamsters to Battle Fall River’s Move to Privatize Trash Collection
- Fall River Temp Employment Agency Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
- MUSIC: Cleaves Brings Texas Heat to Fall River
- Will Foxwoods Funded Fall River Casino Sink Newport Grand?
- Projo’s New Website is the Fall River Herald’s Old Site
- Fall River, New Bedford and Prov Rank Among Worst for Real Estate
- Fall River Taps Two RI Firms for Branding
- ABC6’s In the Arena - Budget, Casino, and Fall River Rebound?
- New Innovation Center RapidLab Launches in Fall River
- How Fall River Created a Brand at a Fraction of the Cost of RI
- Fall River’s U.S. Bedding Inc. Receives Economic Development Award
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Amtrak’s Blockage, Fall River’s Amazon, & Clintons in Watch Hill
- Fall River Launches New Brand, “Make it Here”
- Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Roselli on Invenergy’s Fall River Play, on LIVE