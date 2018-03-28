Congressman Langevin Accepting Applications for Summer Internship Program
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The application deadline is April 20.
The Internship
This unpaid program is open to civic-minded college students who are available for at least 10 hours per week.
A qualified candidate will be well-organized, responsible, dependable, and have strong oral and written communication skills.
Responsibilities include drafting constituent correspondence, answering phone calls, and supporting staff members on various projects.
College credit is available if approved by the institution.
