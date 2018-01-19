Committee To Protect Journalists Joins The Coalition Talk Radio on Friday
Friday, January 19, 2018
The ACLU ... Fire ... The Goldwater Institute ... The Heritage Foundation ... have joined us in studio, and from around the world via Skype to engage in thoughtful conversation ... to bring to life the stories ... the battles ... the issues involved in protecting these precious freedoms.
It is with great pride, that we announce, joining us via Skype, that Courtney Radsch of the Committee to Protect Journalists will join The Coalition Talk Radio, to discuss "Attacks On The Press - 2017 Edition" Sponsored By Air Sciences.
"CPJ promotes press freedom worldwide and defends the right of journalists to report the news without fear of reprisal. CPJ ensures the free flow of news and commentary by taking action wherever journalists are attacked, imprisoned, killed, kidnapped, threatened, censored, or harassed."
http://www.CPJ.org
Plus! Senate Candidate Jon Keith Challenges Senator Hannah Gallos Failure To Lead!
The Coalition Talk Radio, an independent production on the GoLocalLive Network, broadcasts live on Friday Nights, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on GoLocalProv and Facebook.
Sponsored By: Beacon Shipping & Logistics Nationwide Door To Door Reliable Auto Transportation 1-855-3-SHIP-IT Air Sciences, specializing in mold remediation, sanitization, water damage & waterproofing. Yacht Club Soda - Rhode Island's Boutique Soda
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Friday Night on Coalition Radio on GoLocal LIVE, Starts at 6:00 PM
- Friday Night on Coalition Radio on GoLocal LIVE, Starts at 6:00 PM
- Friday Night on Coalition Radio on GoLocal LIVE, Starts at 6:00 PM
- Friday Night on Coalition Radio Starts at 6:00 PM
- Friday Night on Coalition Radio Starts at 6:00 PM
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Net Neutrality Talk & Trump Tax Plan
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Latest On The Billionaires Baseball Boyz Club
- Tonight On The Coalition Talk Radio
- Tonight On The Coalition Talk Radio
- Tonight On The Coalition Talk Radio - It’s Policy Wonk Heaven
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Candidates! Invenergy, Invenergy, Invenergy
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - It’s a PawsoxPalooza
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Yes, Virginia, NightTime Talk Radio Is Alive & Well