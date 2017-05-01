Clifford: What Corporate Media Never Tells You About North Korea
Monday, May 01, 2017
Do you know North Korea has agreed to suspend its nuclear testing, if the US agreed to end the annual war games along the border of North Korea? You may not know the US conducts war games that simulate the overthrow of the North Korean government, and this year there were almost half a million soldiers participating. Did you know that?? Did you know, this year the games were given the name “Operation Decapitation” and were directed against North Korea, and were designed to simulate the attack and overthrow of North Korea? Do you know the Korean War has never officially ended because there was no formal truce signed? This is one of North Korea demands. A final treaty to end the Korean War was never signed, because if there was a treaty, the US would have no legal basis for the occupation of South Korea with our many military bases. Do you know in 1993 the US announced it was re-targeting hydrogen bombs from the old USSR to North Korea? Do you know George Bush called the leader of North Korea a “pygmy”, and said he wanted to “topple his regime”? Do you know Bush also prepared a policy of “preemptive” attack, and referred to North Korea as a member of the “axis of evil”? It was shortly thereafter that North Korea left the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and threw out of the country all inspectors. Neocons, Deep State, and the corporate media, argue North Korea is a threat to the US, and just days ago Trump said they were a “threat to the world”? That is asinine, as the entire North Korean military budges is 11 times smaller than the proposed Trump ‘increase’ of 54, billion dollars. To suggest North Korea is a “threat to the US” or the “world” is either stupidity, or an outright lie, and yet a CNN poll shows 37% of the US public believes North Korea is a threat to the US. Who says propaganda isn’t effective? Do you know the recent leader of South Korea was impeached for corruption, and there is a pending election to decide on new leadership? The opposition party wants the US out of South Korea, and wants the THAD missile system just installed by the US, out.
Theresa May, in Great Britain, shocked many recently, when she announced she would be willing to use nuclear weapons in a “first strike”? Why have we not declared war on Britain, as Theresa May is apparently a bit “irrational”? Experts suggest North Korea has perhaps 8 nuclear weapons, but has no effective delivery system. The US has 7,000, of which, many are on North Korea’s border. North Korea has not invaded or attacked any nation since the end of the Korean War, while the US has bombed over 30 countries. How many countries is the US currently bombing?? Can’t answer? Who is the aggressor here? Who has refused to “talk” to North Korea? Who has threatened to use nuclear weapons repeatedly against North Korea?
Why can’t the US simply sit down and agree to bi-lateral talks? Is there a logical reason why this cannot be done? What is there to lose by such talks? This whole policy of antagonizing, instead of talking, is insane! We know its insanity; we don’t know if it is intentional rejection of diplomacy.
Related Slideshow: Trump’s Win - What Does it Mean for Rhode Island?
Jennifer Duffy
Cook Report
"We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI."
Pam Gencarella
Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association
"Trump’s win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn’t work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix?
Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system."
Kay Israel
Professor at Rhode Island College
"With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory."
The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive.
For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence."
Jennifer Lawless
Professor at American University
"The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn’t need to quell Democrats’ concerns or acquiesce because he’s worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate.
His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that."
Len Lardaro
Professor at University of Rhode Island
"Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact.
I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.
A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.
That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.
The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas.
Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."
Mike Stenhouse
RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity
"As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer.
Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo."
Kristina Contreras Fox
VP of Young Democrats of America
"A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger.
Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTER ™ Joe Clifford: RI Congressional Delegation - Profiles in Courage or Empty Suits?
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Joe Clifford: Why I am Suing the State of Rhode Island
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Joseph Clifford: Is Bombing a Hospital a “Terrorist” Act?
- Clifford: Questions to the RI Congressional Delegation on Syria
- Clifford: Mainstream Media on Syria and Russia; “Fake News”
- Clifford: RI Political Leaders Still Do Not Get It, So Get Them Out!
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Casimiro: Food Pantry Demonstrates Power of Community
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Morse: Dying to Help
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Ciccone: Elorza is Wrong to Close Plainfield Street Ramp on 6-10 Connector
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: James Baldwin & Neo-Nazis in Prov on Same Weekend
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Nunes: Retool RI’s TDI Program
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Why I Oppose Raimondo’s Free College Scheme
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Patrick Kennedy Should Learn from Family History
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Taub: I Call Upon Mayor Elorza to Create the Prov Jewish Council
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stokes: Black History Matters in Rhode Island
- Despite Rhetoric, School Leaders Stand with Undocumented Community Members, Guest MINDSETTERS™
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. DiPalma: We Must Not Become the ‘Party of No’
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kenney: Why is Pare Still Working
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Hull: Time for Providence to Reestablish Residency
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Casimiro: Children’s Deaths are Horrifying & Accountability is Needed at DCYF
- Help RI’s Ex-Offenders Shed Scarlett Letter: Guest MINDSETTER ™ Schoos
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kenney: Last Year’s Hero; This Year’s Trash
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Ruggiero: Making Waves to Reduce College Debt
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kenney: Elorza & Pare - Make ‘em an Offer They Can’t Refuse
- Hey RI, We Want the PawSox in Worcester: Guest MINDSETTER™ Quist
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Carlstrom: Abandon the Pawsox Pipe Dream
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. DiPalma: We Can Learn From 19th-Century Education Reform (“Committee of Ten”)
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Ford: RIPTA and Rhode Island Government Simply Not Working
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Arne Duncan, “A Promise Worth Keeping”
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Burke: PC Should Change its Diversity Requirement
- Guest MINDSETTER ™ Art Norwalk: Vote Yes to Remove Jackson From Office