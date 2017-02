Cicilline’s Perverse Priorities: Washington Interest Groups Over RI Jobs

Congressman David Cicilline got caught picking Washington D.C. special interests over jobs and economic growth in Rhode Island.

On Friday, Cicilline was still expounding support for legislation that he co-sponsored (see video) that if passed would have blocked Norwegian Air’s new subsidiary from operating in the United States.

SEE Cicilline's PAC Donations Below

The head of the Southwest Airlines pilots’ union -- who lobbied the Trump White House this past week asking the White House to block Norwegian -- told GoLocal that Cicilline’s legislation was 100% intended to block Norwegian Air's new service from operating in the U.S.

Norwegian Air, which is scheduled to begin to operate this summer at T.F. Green, will employ as many as 200, and offer fares of $69 for flights to Ireland.

Governor Gina Raimondo calls it a “game changer” for Rhode Island. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, who is also a top labor leader in Rhode Island, strongly supports Norwegian’s arrival.

Congressman Langevin also co-sponsored the anti-Norwegian legislation in 2016, but late last week he flipped positions and supported the RI Airport Corporation effort to bring the high quality, low cost airline to Rhode Island.

Follow the Money

Make no mistake about it, Cicilline is driven by failed, outdated, and anti-competition mindsets -- and interests. Cicilline is motivated by hundreds of thousands in Political Action Committee donations.

Last election cycle (2015-2016) Cicilline received the majority of money from outside PACs ($426,195). Of the total PAC dollars, just $32,495 or 7.6 percent came from Rhode Island PAC donors. Of Cicilline's donors in Rhode Island, a donation did come in from the PAC "FRIENDS OF RAY GALLISON" -- a donation Cicilline has not returned.

Raimondo, Ruggerio, and tourism officials deserve all the credit for fighting to bring jobs to Rhode Island. This episode sadly unveils Cicilline's warped priorities. Here's the laundry list of PAC interests:

Contributor Name City State Receipt Date Amount

AFL-CIO COPE WASHINGTON DC 10/30/16 $1,000

AFLAC PAC COLUMBUS GA 11/9/15 $1,000

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE POLITICAL ACTION WASHINGTON DC 3/3/15 $1,000

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE POLITICAL ACTION WASHINGTON DC 11/1/16 $2,500

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE POLITICAL ACTION WASHINGTON DC 6/1/15 $1,000

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE POLITICAL ACTION WASHINGTON DC 9/30/15 $3,000

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHETISTS SEPARATE SEGREGATED FUND (CRNA-PAC) PARK RIDGE IL 11/1/16 $1,000

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHETISTS SEPARATE SEGREGATED FUND (CRNA-PAC) PARK RIDGE IL 2/22/16 $2,500

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHETISTS SEPARATE SEGREGATED FUND (CRNA-PAC) PARK RIDGE IL 6/30/15 $2,500

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEONS PAC WASHINGTON DC 7/29/15 $5,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF GOVT. EMPL. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 9/6/16 $1,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF GOVT. EMPL. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 6/30/16 $1,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL WASHINGTON DC 9/30/15 $2,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL WASHINGTON DC 6/30/15 $2,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL WASHINGTON DC 8/10/16 $2,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL WASHINGTON DC 8/10/16 $1,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL WASHINGTON DC 3/31/16 $1,500

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL WASHINGTON DC 12/16/15 $1,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS WASHINGTON DC 3/31/16 $1,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS WASHINGTON DC 12/17/15 $2,500

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS WASHINGTON DC 6/30/16 $5,000

AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS WASHINGTON DC 9/6/16 $1,500

AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION POLITICAL ACTION WASHINGTON DC 2/20/15 $1,000

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS DURHAM NC 6/21/16 $2,500

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS DURHAM NC 6/1/15 $2,000

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS DURHAM NC 3/27/15 $1,000

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS DURHAM NC 9/30/15 $1,000

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS DURHAM NC 11/9/15 $1,000

AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 10/17/16 $1,000

AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 12/14/15 $1,000

AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION PAC SILVER SPRING MD 6/30/16 $250

AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION PAC SILVER SPRING MD 11/7/16 $1,000

AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION PAC SILVER SPRING MD 9/16/16 $250

AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION PAC SILVER SPRING MD 11/17/15 $1,000

AMERICAN OPTOMETRIC ASSOCIATION ALEXANDRIA VA 3/1/16 $2,500

AMERICAN PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSOCIATION PHYSICAL THERAPY POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (PT-PAC) ALEXANDRIA VA 9/28/15 $1,000

AMERICAN PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSOCIATION PHYSICAL THERAPY POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (PT-PAC) ALEXANDRIA VA 10/17/16 $1,000

AMERICAN POSTAL WORKERS UNION WASHINGTON DC 3/21/16 $1,000

AMERICAN POSTAL WORKERS UNION WASHINGTON DC 11/5/16 $2,500

AMERICANS FOR THE ARTS ACTION FUND PAC WASHINGTON DC 5/26/15 $1,000

AMERICANS FOR THE ARTS ACTION FUND PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/14/16 $2,500

AMGEN INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 10/24/16 $1,500

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY/FED-POLITICAL ACTIO PROVIDENCE RI 6/29/16 $1,000

AT&T INC. FEDERAL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (AT&T DALLAS TX 6/20/16 $1,000

ATU COPE SPECIAL HOLDING WASHINGTON DC 9/12/16 $4,500

ATU COPE SPECIAL HOLDING WASHINGTON DC 12/14/15 $1,000

ATU COPE SPECIAL HOLDING WASHINGTON DC 2/27/15 $1,000

ATU COPE SPECIAL HOLDING WASHINGTON DC 3/23/16 $2,000

ATU COPE SPECIAL HOLDING WASHINGTON DC 3/23/16 $500

ATU COPE SPECIAL HOLDING WASHINGTON DC 8/19/15 $1,000

AUTO CARE ASSOCIATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE BETHESDA MD 5/23/16 $1,000

BEND THE ARC JEWISH ACTION, INC. PAC WASHINGTON DC 11/30/15 $1,000

BEND THE ARC JEWISH ACTION, INC. PAC WASHINGTON DC 5/8/15 $1,000

BLUEPAC - BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 1/19/16 $1,000

BRICKLAYERS AND ALLIED CRAFTWORKERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 12/31/15 $2,500

BRICKLAYERS AND ALLIED CRAFTWORKERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 2/29/16 $2,500

BUILD PAC NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS WASHINGTON DC 9/28/16 $1,000

BUILD PAC NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS WASHINGTON DC 12/22/15 $1,000

CAP-PAC SEPARATE SEGREGATED FUND OF NATIONAL COMMUNITY ACTION FOUNDATION, INC. WASHINGTON DC 3/3/15 $1,000

CARPENTERS' LEGISLATIVE IMPROVEMENT COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 12/15/15 $5,000

CARPENTERS' LEGISLATIVE IMPROVEMENT COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 6/30/16 $5,000

CDM SMITH INC. NATIONAL PAC FAIRFAX VA 7/29/16 $1,000

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. POLITICAL COMMITTEE (RBS CITIZENS PAC) PROVIDENCE RI 3/31/15 $1,000

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. POLITICAL COMMITTEE (RBS CITIZENS PAC) PROVIDENCE RI 6/30/15 $1,000

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. POLITICAL COMMITTEE (RBS CITIZENS PAC) PROVIDENCE RI 3/21/16 $1,000

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. POLITICAL COMMITTEE (RBS CITIZENS PAC) PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/16 $2,000

COMCAST CORPORATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE- FEDERAL PHILADELPHIA PA 9/30/16 $2,000

COMCAST CORPORATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE- FEDERAL PHILADELPHIA PA 3/25/15 $1,000

COMCAST CORPORATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE- FEDERAL PHILADELPHIA PA 5/19/16 $1,000

COMCAST CORPORATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE- FEDERAL PHILADELPHIA PA 9/30/16 $1,000

COMMITTEE TO ELECT LAURA PISATURO WARWICK RI 9/16/16 $250

COMMITTEE TO ELECT LOUIS DIPALMA MIDDLETOWN RI 9/28/15 $350

COMMITTEE TO ELECT LOUIS DIPALMA MIDDLETOWN RI 3/13/16 $250

COMMUNICATION WORKERS OF AMERICA WASHINGTON DC 7/21/15 $5,000

COMMUNICATION WORKERS OF AMERICA WASHINGTON DC 6/28/16 $5,000

COUNCIL OF INSURANCE AGENTS & BROKERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 10/31/16 $5,000

COUNCIL OF INSURANCE AGENTS & BROKERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/15/15 $1,000

COVINGTON AND BURLING LLP PAC WASHINGTON DC 8/29/16 $2,500

COX ENTERPRISES PAC (COXPAC) INC. WASHINGTON DC 2/27/15 $2,500

COX ENTERPRISES PAC (COXPAC) INC. WASHINGTON DC 12/23/15 $2,500

COX ENTERPRISES PAC (COXPAC) INC. WASHINGTON DC 5/9/16 $5,000

CULAC THE PAC OF CREDIT UNION NATIONAL ASSOCIATION WASHINGTON DC 6/30/15 $1,000

CULAC THE PAC OF CREDIT UNION NATIONAL ASSOCIATION WASHINGTON DC 6/24/16 $1,000

CVS/CAREMARK CORPORATION EMPLOYEES PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/16/16 $2,500

CVS/CAREMARK CORPORATION EMPLOYEES PAC WASHINGTON DC 5/15/15 $4,000

CVS/CAREMARK CORPORATION EMPLOYEES PAC WASHINGTON DC 12/30/15 $1,000

DLA PIPER LLP (US) POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (DLA PIPER PAC) WASHINGTON DC 12/31/16 $3,000

DNC PAC PROVIDENCE RI 1/1/15 $5,000

DRIVE DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN INDEPENDENT VOTER EDUCATION WASHINGTON DC 6/6/16 $5,000

DRIVE DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN INDEPENDENT VOTER EDUCATION WASHINGTON DC 5/6/15 $5,000

ENGINEERS POLITICAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE (EPEC)/INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS WASHINGTON DC 5/20/16 $5,000

ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS, INC, OF RI PAC SAINT LOUIS MO 12/9/16 $1,000

FACEBOOK INC. PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/22/16 $1,000

FILEMON VELA FOR CONGRESS SAN ANTONIO TX 9/30/16 $1,000

FMR LLC POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (FIDELITY PAC) BOSTON MA 12/23/15 $1,000

FRIENDS OF ANASTASIA WILLIAMS PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/15 $35

FRIENDS OF BOB PHILLIPS WOONSOCKET RI 3/7/16 $250

FRIENDS OF DAVID ANDRADE SEEKONK MA 3/13/16 $100

FRIENDS OF DOMINICK RUGGERIO PROVIDENCE RI 9/16/16 $350

FRIENDS OF DOMINICK RUGGERIO PROVIDENCE RI 2/29/16 $200

FRIENDS OF DONALD R. GREBIEN PAWTUCKET RI 9/28/15 $70

FRIENDS OF GREG AMORE EAST PROVIDENCE RI 10/21/15 $200

FRIENDS OF JAMES DIOSSA CENTRAL FALLS RI 7/29/16 $250

FRIENDS OF JO-ANN RYAN PROVIDENCE RI 3/13/16 $100

FRIENDS OF JUAN PICHARDO PROVIDENCE RI 3/13/16 $100

FRIENDS OF KEN MARSHALL BRISTOL RI 3/13/16 $100

FRIENDS OF LAUREN CARSON NEWPORT RI 10/3/15 $35

FRIENDS OF MARY DUFFY MESSIER PAWTUCKET RI 9/30/15 $100

FRIENDS OF PATRICK LYNCH RUMFORD RI 9/2/15 $350

FRIENDS OF RAY GALLISON BRISTOL RI 9/30/15 $70

FRIENDS OF SABRINA MATOS PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/15 $350

FRIENDS OF SABRINA MATOS PROVIDENCE RI 3/13/16 $200

FRIENDS OF SABRINA MATOS PROVIDENCE RI 7/25/15 $150

FRIENDS OF SANDRA CANO PAWTUCKET RI 10/3/15 $35

FRIENDS OF STEPHEN ARCHAMBAULT SMITHFIELD RI 10/3/15 $100

FRIENDS OF STEPHEN M CASEY WOONSOCKET RI 9/30/15 $50

FRIENDS OF SUSAN CICILLINE BUONANNO NARRAGANSETT RI 7/31/15 $1,000

GENERAL DYNAMICS VOLUNTARY POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION PLAN (GDVPCP) FALLS CHURCH VA 9/30/16 $2,000

GENERAL DYNAMICS VOLUNTARY POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION PLAN (GDVPCP) FALLS CHURCH VA 6/30/15 $1,000

GENERAL DYNAMICS VOLUNTARY POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION PLAN (GDVPCP) FALLS CHURCH VA 3/28/16 $1,000

GENERAL DYNAMICS VOLUNTARY POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION PLAN (GDVPCP) FALLS CHURCH VA 6/30/16 $1,000

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (GEPAC) WASHINGTON DC 11/10/16 $1,000

GOOGLE NETPAC WASHINGTON DC 9/20/16 $1,000

GOOGLE NETPAC WASHINGTON DC 3/18/16 $1,000

GOOGLE NETPAC WASHINGTON DC 9/7/16 $2,000

GREENBERG TRAURIG, P.A.POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE ALBANY NY 9/29/16 $2,000

HINCKLEY ALLEN & SNYDER PAC PROVIDENCE RI 6/29/16 $250

HOGAN LOVELLS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 6/29/16 $1,000

HOGAN LOVELLS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 6/15/15 $1,000

HOLLAND & KNIGHT COMMITTEE FOR EFFECTIVE GOVERNMENT WASHINGTON DC 7/29/15 $500

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 9/30/16 $5,000

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 3/25/16 $2,500

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 3/7/15 $1,000

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 7/29/16 $1,500

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/30/15 $1,000

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN PAC WASHINGTON DC 11/9/15 $1,000

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN PAC WASHINGTON DC 3/24/15 $1,000

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/15/15 $1,000

IHEARTMEDIA, INC. - CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR PAC SAN ANTONIO TX 6/9/15 $2,500

INT'L. ASSOCIATION OF BRIDGE, STRUCTURAL, ORNAMENT WASHINGTON DC 9/20/16 $2,500

INT'L. ASSOCIATION OF BRIDGE, STRUCTURAL, ORNAMENT WASHINGTON DC 6/29/16 $500

INT'L. ASSOCIATION OF BRIDGE, STRUCTURAL, ORNAMENT WASHINGTON DC 9/30/15 $2,500

INT'L. ASSOCIATION OF BRIDGE, STRUCTURAL, ORNAMENT WASHINGTON DC 12/7/15 $500

INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE FIGHTERS WASHINGTON DC 3/18/16 $2,500

INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE FIGHTERS WASHINGTON DC 9/30/15 $2,500

INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE FIGHTERS WASHINGTON DC 11/7/16 $1,000

INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF BOILERMAKERS CAMPAIGN ASSISTANCE FUND KANSAS CITY KS 2/16/16 $1,000

INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 1/31/16 $5,000

INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 12/31/15 $5,000

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY (IGT) PAC PROVIDENCE RI 9/22/16 $1,000

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY (IGT) PAC PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/15 $2,500

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY (IGT) PAC PROVIDENCE RI 3/22/16 $1,000

INTERNATIONAL LONGSHOREMEN'S ASSOCIATION AFL-CIO C NORTH BERGEN NJ 8/29/16 $5,000

INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 57 POLITICAL ACTION FUND PROVIDENCE RI 6/22/15 $5,000

JOINT ACTION COMMITTEE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS HIGHLAND PARK IL 12/22/15 $1,500

LABORERS' INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA (LIUNA) PAC WASHINGTON DC 3/31/16 $2,500

LABORERS' INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA (LIUNA) PAC WASHINGTON DC 10/21/15 $2,500

LABORERS' INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA (LIUNA) PAC WASHINGTON DC 12/23/15 $2,500

LEAGUE OF CONSERVATION VOTERS ACTION FUND WASHINGTON DC 6/28/16 $1,000

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY - PAC BOSTON MA 7/31/15 $1,000

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY - PAC BOSTON MA 10/21/15 $1,000

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION EMPLOYEES' POLITICAL A ARLINGTON VA 3/31/16 $1,000

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION EMPLOYEES' POLITICAL A ARLINGTON VA 6/30/15 $1,000

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION EMPLOYEES' POLITICAL A ARLINGTON VA 10/31/16 $2,000

MACHINISTS NON PARTISAN POL LEAGUE OF THE INT'L AS UPPER MARLBORO MD 10/26/15 $5,000

MACHINISTS NON PARTISAN POL LEAGUE OF THE INT'L AS UPPER MARLBORO MD 5/13/16 $5,000

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE BETHESDA MD 3/18/16 $1,000

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE BETHESDA MD 2/27/15 $2,500

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE BETHESDA MD 10/27/15 $1,000

NARRAGANSETT BAY PAC CRANSTON RI 6/30/16 $1,000

NATIONAL ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS & SCIENCES, INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (A.K.A. GRA WASHINGTON DC 9/30/16 $1,000

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION POLITICAL ACTION COM (NARFE-PAC) ALEXANDRIA VA 10/25/16 $1,000

NATIONAL AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 4/3/15 $1,000

NATIONAL AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 3/31/15 $1,000

NATIONAL AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/15/16 $500

NATIONAL AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 8/29/16 $1,000

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 8/5/16 $2,500

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 3/31/15 $1,000

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS PAC WASHINGTON DC 12/14/15 $1,000

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LETTER CARRIERS WASHINGTON DC 12/28/15 $1,500

NATIONAL BEER WHOLESALERS ALEXANDRIA VA 10/25/16 $2,500

NATIONAL BEER WHOLESALERS ALEXANDRIA VA 9/11/16 $2,500

NATIONAL CABLE & TELECOMMUNICATIONS PAC WASHINGTON DC 2/24/15 $1,000

NATIONAL CABLE & TELECOMMUNICATIONS PAC WASHINGTON DC 11/30/15 $1,000

NATIONAL CABLE AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (NCTA PAC) WASHINGTON DC 6/17/16 $3,000

NATIONAL CABLE AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (NCTA PAC) WASHINGTON DC 6/17/16 $2,000

NATIONAL COMMITTEE TO PRESERVE SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WASHINGTON DC 6/28/16 $1,000

NATIONAL GRID USA WALTHAM MA 3/31/16 $500

NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION'S BOAT P WASHINGTON DC 11/7/16 $1,500

NATIONAL MULTIFAMILY HOUSING COUNCIL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 9/30/15 $2,500

NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION, INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (NMPAC) WASHINGTON DC 12/21/15 $500

NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION, INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (NMPAC) WASHINGTON DC 9/30/16 $500

NEA FUND FOR CHILDREN AND PUBLIC EDUCATION WASHINGTON DC 6/29/16 $2,000

NEA FUND FOR CHILDREN AND PUBLIC EDUCATION WASHINGTON DC 12/31/15 $2,000

NELSON MULLINS RILEY & SCARBOROUGH LLP PAC COLUMBIA SC 9/28/16 $1,000

NELSON MULLINS RILEY & SCARBOROUGH LLP PAC COLUMBIA SC 6/30/15 $1,000

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY PAC WASHINGTON DC 8/14/15 $1,000

NIXON PEABODY LLP FEDERAL PAC ROCHESTER NY 12/23/15 $500

OCEANS PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/28/15 $5,000

OCEANS PAC WASHINGTON DC 3/31/16 $2,500

OCEANS PAC WASHINGTON DC 12/30/15 $2,500

PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES HANOVER MD 8/24/15 $1,500

PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES HANOVER MD 6/13/16 $2,000

PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES HANOVER MD 8/19/15 $1,000

PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES HANOVER MD 12/18/15 $2,500

PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES HANOVER MD 9/22/16 $2,500

PAINTERS AND ALLIED TRADES HANOVER MD 3/29/16 $500

PANDORA MEDIA, INC. PAC (PANDORA PAC) OAKLAND CA 3/28/16 $1,000

PLUMBERS AND PIPEFITTERS LOCAL UNION 51 POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE EAST PROVIDENCE RI 10/20/15 $2,500

PROFESSIONAL AVIATION SAFETY SPECIALISTS PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/22/16 $1,000

PROPERTY CASUALTY INSURERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (PCIPAC) DES PLAINES IL 9/30/16 $1,000

PROVIDENCE DEMOCRATIC CITY COMMITTEE PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/15 $350

PROVIDENCE PAC PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/15 $350

RAYTHEON COMPANY POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTTEE ARLINGTON VA 12/7/15 $3,000

REALTORS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE CHICAGO IL 6/1/15 $1,000

REALTORS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE CHICAGO IL 9/30/16 $4,000

REALTORS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE CHICAGO IL 5/31/16 $2,000

REALTORS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE CHICAGO IL 5/23/16 $1,000

RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA WASHINGTON DC 7/22/16 $1,000

RI LATINO POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE PROVIDENCE RI 9/30/15 $100

RI LATINO POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE PROVIDENCE RI 3/13/16 $75

SEIU COPE (SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION C WASHINGTON DC 12/7/15 $5,000

SEIU COPE (SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION C WASHINGTON DC 8/29/16 $2,000

SHEET METAL WORKER'S INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION POL WASHINGTON DC 3/31/16 $5,000

SIERRA CLUB POLITICAL COMMITTEE SAN FRANCISCO CA 9/30/16 $1,000

SMITHFIELD DEMOCRATIC TOWN COMMITTEE SMITHFIELD RI 9/30/15 $175

SMITHFIELD DEMOCRATIC TOWN COMMITTEE SMITHFIELD RI 3/9/16 $250

SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT, INC PACATTN:DANIEL ABRAMSON CULVER CITY CA 9/29/16 $1,000

TEXTRON PAC PROVIDENCE RI 3/30/15 $1,000

TEXTRON PAC PROVIDENCE RI 9/29/15 $1,000

THE BOEING COMPANY POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE ARLINGTON VA 6/30/15 $1,000

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY NONPARTISAN COMMITTEE FOR GOOD GOVERNMENT ATLANTA GA 11/16/16 $2,000

THE DESERT CAUCUS TUCSON AZ 9/19/16 $5,000

THE GOLDMAN SACHS, INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 11/30/15 $1,500

THE HOME DEPOT INC. PAC WASHINGTON DC 3/31/15 $2,000

THE HOME DEPOT INC. PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/6/16 $3,000

TIME WARNER PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/28/16 $1,000

TIME WARNER PAC WASHINGTON DC 9/28/16 $1,000

TIME WARNER PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/1/15 $1,000

U.S. TRAVEL ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC 6/30/16 $2,500

UAW - V - CAP (UAW VOLUNTARY COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAM) DETROIT MI 6/23/16 $1,000

UBS AMERICAS INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (UBS PAC) STAMFORD CT 8/7/15 $2,500

UNITED ASSOCIATION POLITICAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE (UNITED ASSOCIATION OF JOURNEYMEN AND APP ANNAPOLIS MD 3/24/15 $2,500

UNITED ASSOCIATION POLITICAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE (UNITED ASSOCIATION OF JOURNEYMEN AND APP ANNAPOLIS MD 9/12/16 $2,500

UNITED ASSOCIATION POLITICAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE (UNITED ASSOCIATION OF JOURNEYMEN AND APP ANNAPOLIS MD 3/4/16 $2,500

UNITED FOOD & COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNI WASHINGTON DC 7/29/15 $5,000

UNITED FOOD & COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNI WASHINGTON DC 10/20/15 $5,000

UNITED TRANSPORTATION UNION POLITICAL ACTION COMMI NORTH OLMSTED OH 6/30/15 $2,500

UNITED TRANSPORTATION UNION POLITICAL ACTION COMMI NORTH OLMSTED OH 11/30/15 $2,500

VENABLE LLP VEN PAC GAITHERSBURG MD 6/30/15 $1,000

VENABLE LLP VEN PAC GAITHERSBURG MD 9/6/16 $1,000

VIACOM INTERNATIONAL, INC. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WASHINGTON DC 6/30/16 $1,500

WAKEFERN FOOD CORP. POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE EDISON NJ 10/31/16 $1,000

WARREN DEMOCRATIC TOWN COMMITTEE WARREN RI 3/21/16 $100

