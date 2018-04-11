Cicilline Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
“This has been one of the two greatest honors of my life. The job provides incredible opportunities, but the truth is it’s easy for it to take over everything in your life, and you can’t just let that happen because there are other things in life that can be fleeting, as well. Namely, your time as a husband and a dad, which is the other great honor of my life. Now that’s why today I am announcing that this year will be my last one as a member of the House," said Ryan in a statement.
The announcement comes just over three years after his speakership started.
He is scheduled to retire from Congress in January.
U.S. Congressman David Cicilline has issued the following statement.
“During his career, Speaker Ryan has been a devoted advocate for his constituents and his political beliefs. While I disagreed with him on many important issues, I’ve always admired his commitment to public service. I wish him and his family nothing but the best as he prepares to move on to a new chapter in his life.”
About Ryan
Ryan has served as the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2015.
Prior to that, he was the Republican Party nominee for Vice President of the United States, running with former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election.
Ryan also has been the U.S. Representative for Wisconsin's 1st congressional district since 1999.
