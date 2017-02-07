Cicilline Calls DeVos “Most Unqualified Person in History” for Sec. of Education

Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to approve President Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Congressman David Cicilline released the following statement on the the new Secretary of Education.

“It’s disappointing that only two Republicans found the courage to vote against President Trump’s nominee today.

As all of us saw during her confirmation hearing, Betsy DeVos is the most unqualified person in history to serve as Secretary of Education. She is the first secretary who has no experience or training in public education. She never worked in a public school. In fact, she never even attended a public school.

What Betsy DeVos has done is devote her life to defunding public schools in order to undermine their effectiveness. She is a billionaire lobbyist and Republican donor who has called public schools a ‘dead end’ and argued that ‘we don’t fire teachers enough.’ And since 2000, she and her husband have given millions of dollars to undermine public education and expand unregulated, for-profit charter schools.

Republicans should have joined with Democrats to defeat this nomination today. But that would have required real courage. So instead, they once again fell in line behind President Trump and his pro-Wall Street, anti-worker agenda.”

