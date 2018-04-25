Chafee Tells GoLocal He Will Primary Whitehouse in Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Former United States Senator and Governor of RI Lincoln Chafee tells GoLocalProv that he will challenge Sheldon Whitehouse in the Democratic primary for United States in September.
The race will be a rematch of the 2006 race when Whitehouse beat the then sitting and then-Republican Chafee.
Chafee told GoLocal in a phone interview that there are critical issues facing America and Rhode Island that need addressing.
CHAFEE WILL APPEAR ON GOLOCAL LIVE TODAY AT 4:30 PM
Chafee was looking to run for Governor and then announced this week that he would not challenge Raimondo.
A Chafee - Whitehouse rematch could be epic and could be a multi-million spend between the two candidates.
Recent Criticism of Whitehouse
Chafee appeared on GoLocal LIVE in late March where he spoke to his experience in dealing with John Bolton, who had been the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during his tenure -- and is now President Donald Trump's pick for the newest National Security Adviser.
"Oh no...he's back," said Chafee of his reaction when he heard Bolton was Trump's pick. "This fellow from the old neocon days and advocate for the war in Iraq -- and totally wrong -- it was just "oh no."
Chafee said he was somewhat surprised at Trump's pick, given his position during the Presidential campaign.
"President Trump as a candidate used the Iraq war against Clinton -- saying it was a bad decision -- and now he's hiring a chief advocate for the war," said Chafee.
Chafee took on Bolton aggressively in July, 2006
The Huffington Post wrote at the time, "OK — Something interesting is going on with Lincoln Chafee. He just shoved John Bolton all over the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing Room floor.
Must have had spinach and Wheaties this morning. Chafee was dogged in questioning John Bolton on his views about Israel-Palestine, about the root causes of the crisis in the Middle East, about Bolton’s simple-minded use of the term “terrorism”, and about Bolton’s views of “shaping the Middle East” as one of the greatest challenges America faces.
Senator Chafee started off reading a Bolton statement that he made in the past where Bolton essentially blamed terrorism as the fundamental problem in the Middle East. Chafee said to Bolton: “You are a brilliant man. Terrorism is a device. Your statement makes no sense. Explain it.”
Reed and Whitehouse vote for extending war
Chafee also expressed his disappointment in Rhode Island's current Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, following their "no" votes in the Senate on U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Mike Lee (R-UT) resolution to limit Trump's War Powers Act powers in Yemen.
"Unfortunately, earlier this week, the Senate voted against a Bernie Sanders-Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah -- bill to review how we get into these conflicts," said Chafee. "We're using the justification used just after 9/11. I was there then -- 9/11 happened on Tuesday, we had the vote on Thursday -- again they're using these "war powers" with which we had no debate, which the [Rhode Island] Senators, unfortunately, voted this week not to have a review of it. Now with Bolton in power, it's even more alarming."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
