Capri Catanzaro: 18 to Watch in 2018

The Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America's Policy Director is asking questions, and taking names -- and a pledge from candidates who are seeking RIPDA's endorsement in 2018.

In 2016, Capri Catanzaro helped orchestrate now-State Senator Jeanin Calkin's upset over the longtime (now late) Senator Bill Walaska, who had represented District 30 since first elected in 2002. And that was just the beginning.

From calling fellow Democrat Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and her administration a "corrupt right-wing machine," to calling for the resignation of (fellow Democrat) Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, Catanzaro's no-holds-barred approached proved that despite protestations from party leadership, there is a wide, and growing rift in the state Democratic party.



With Bernie Sanders beating Hilary Clinton in the last Presidential Democratic Primary, how much traction the Progressives get -- and gain -- in 2018 will be under the direction of Catanzaro.



