Caiozzo Questions Langevin’s Support for Fishing Industry in RI
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
“For the past two years I’ve gone to D.C. and fought for Rhode Island’s commercial fisherman. I’ve made several day-long trips on commercial fishing vessels, I’ve met with fishermen, industry leaders and congressmen from states with a commercial fishing industry urging them to hear the plight of fishermen and stop over-regulating the industry. I even met with Congressman Langevin in Washington D.C. this past May and we discussed a variety of issues – including the commercial fishing industry at that time he told me that he empathized with the fishermen, but there was nothing he could do. I was shocked when he told me that outright,” said Caiozzo.
On December 8, the entire RI federal delegation signed onto a letter of opposition to proposed regulation on squid fishing in the waters off Rhode Island. For Langevin, Caiozzo says its “nothing more than an election year photo-op.”
“I plan to continue fighting for our fishing industry and will continue to proudly stand with the men and women who make it possible for us to enjoy fresh, local seafood. While I am hopeful the congressman has done an about-face on his previous position against the fishermen, I am also tempered by the reality of the strong potential that it’s just a campaign-year ploy,” Caiozzo said.
