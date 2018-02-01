BREAKING: Raimondo Drops in New Poll — Favorability Now 40%
Thursday, February 01, 2018
Her approval number is now just 40 percent and is one of the lowest of any governor in America.
Despite low unemployment and a strong national economy, Raimondo’s approval rating is the 9th worst of any governor in America.
Her disapproval rating of 47% also ranks amongst the worst — most of those governors are not running for re-election or in the case of Chris Christie of New Jersey have already left office.
In last quarter’s report, Raimondo was 41 percent approval and 47 percent disapproval.
The Morning Consult numbers are similar to polling commissioned by GoLocalProv and conducted by Harvard’s John Della Volpe.
Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor?
Excellent: 6%
Good: 28%
Fair: 30%
Poor: 31%
Never heard of: 1%
Cannot rate: 3%
Top in the nation was Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. His approval rating stands at 69 percent.
Vermont Governor Phil Scott came in at 63 percent approval rate.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu scored a 58 percent approval rating. And even Maine’s highly controversial Paul LePage scored higher than Raimondo at 42 percent approval.
The only New England governor lower ranked than Raimondo is Connecticut’s Ban Malloy at 23 percent — the second lowest in the nation after the already departed Christie.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
