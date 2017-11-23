Bishop: The Holidays Before The Holiday - A Musical Travelogue of Places Where They Have an Economy

As the quintessential if lesser known celebrant of Thanksgiving, Captain Thanksgiving, who brings Portuguese Sweet Bread to everyone who has been good each year on Thanksgiving (a legend too long to relate unless you join me at the Parlour tomorrow for our southern New England Travelogue with V ince Thompson and the Next Fun Thing), I am additionally blessed with a sheer plethora of earlier, if also lesser known November Holidays. The America First energy conference in Houston, the Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA) Convention in Austin, the Federalist Society Annual Lawyers Conference in DC, and, to top it all off the Big Band Bash at Johnny Nicholas’ Hilltop Café in Fredericksburg, TX.

Houston

The energy conference was a day of cheerleading for the effort to make fossil fuels great again. It was certainly a reminder that the resurgence of the fossil fuel industry has been the engine of American recovery. Despite his hostility to the phenomenon, it seems quite likely that the fracking revolution bought Obama his second term; and a commitment to domestic energy production surely bought Trump his first. To spend a day with folks who aren’t wringing their hands over our ‘addiction’ to fossil fuel was a refreshing retreat from Rhode Island where our policymakers seem deaf to the contributions of fossil fuels to our well being. But it was doubly refreshing to spend that day in Houston where, like other Texas cities, they know what “cranes in the sky” really look like.

Of course, you can’t go to Houston without stopping at the Mucky Duck. I was also able to catch an extracurricular meet with a young man who I taught in school some 40 years ago who has a career as an energy trader and can run rings around his former teacher with knowledge of these markets, as well as a sit down with the chief regulatory reformer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. One bit of knowledge that emerged is that in Texas, where electricity costs hover around 11¢/kWH all in, i.e. including generation and transmission costs, a unique coalition of right-leaning free marketeers and left-leaning, greens have maintained the only major electricity market in the country without a forward capacity market. Free market economists there view capacity charges as a dislocating subsidy from ratepayers to generators. This doesn’t change my perspective that much fossil fuel generation is needed to replace that going offline in New England, but the mechanism in Texas for those seeking stability of supply is long-term private contracts (undeterred by any state siting authority, which doesn’t exist).

In some ways, this is akin to Houston itself, which runs just fine without zoning. The very idea leaves other jurisdictions that would fit into one of Houston’s neighborhoods aghast, yet Houston blows the doors off anything we’ve got here in Rhode Island in convenient organization and economy. It doesn’t hurt, of course, that Houston’s offshore production is oil and gas, while ours is wind. For those who imagine having the first offshore wind farm is a harbinger of something, I agree, bankruptcy.

San Antonio





And you kind of can’t go to Houston without stopping in San Antonio either. The town has its own little building boom and is a center for tex mex food and music. The treat of that trip was Little Sammy ‘Jay’ Jaramillo sitting in with the West Side Horns at Deco’s Pizza upon returning from Dallas after a 40-year hiatus to the birthplace of his musical legend. Growing up in San Antonio, at 14, Little Sammy Jay was singing with electric blues pioneer T-Bone Walker. To see Grammy-winning musicians gathers round Sammy in awe gives you a sense of the esteem in which this Latin answer to Frank Sinatra is held. (Surely a mistake I got in the picture, but no mistake that the great Al Gomez appears here there and everywhere playing himself: one of the best trumpet players in the country).

Austin



Driving into Austin reveals enough concrete in a single traffic exchange where the Ben White crosses I-35 to build 3 or 4 6-10 connector projects, the rebuilding of which has caused such consternation and toll salivating for Rhode Island’s DOT. And that is but a small sampling of exchange upon exchange that rises above Austin’s geography. Also rising are cranes too numerous to count that make this ‘sleeply’ little capital and college town situated between Dallas and Houston the place Providence could have been – itself a small college town and state capitol similarly situated between larger neighbors Boston and New York. Yeah, Austin is weird alright, with a music scene to die for – as opposed to Providence’s retro scene that dies out after a high in the 70s that could have foreshadowed a real contest with Austin for the title of live music capital.

But our brilliant city father’s gave away the store to downtown developers who built lofts and promptly banished the music scene as too noisy and hurdy-gurdy. Thank god we don’t have the kind of noisy downtown Austin does on Sixth Street. But that isn’t even the half of what is going on in Austin. If Houston produces gasoline, a place like Austin runs on it. You don’t live there without at car and the music is spread out over an area the size of southern New England where it isn’t unusual to do the equivalent of taking in a show in Boston and Providence the same night and a show in NYC the following night. Thus Austin is the appropriate adopted home of dieselbilly pioneer Bill Kirchen who graces stages around the city. I saw him at El Mercados and the Saxon Pub this trip.

Fredericksburg

That willingness to put the hammer down fills Johnny Nicholas’ Hilltop Café despite it taking a ‘good’ hour and a half to get there from downtown Austin. Fredericksburg is ‘well’ outside Austin and this club is noticeably outside Fredericksburg. Yet you wouldn’t know you were in the middle of nowhere by the standing room only crowd when some kid named Jimmie Vaughan joined the Texas Horns there this month for the 20th annual Big Band Bash fundraiser for local youth theater programs. As if that weren’t enough they snuck in Texas troubador, Augie Meyers. But where do all these people come from, the players, the audience . . . it’s gas that makes this world go round.

STAFDA



Then again, we motorheads and contractors need our tools so the next day it was off to STAFDA who hosted some kid named Bob Schnieder at Austin City Limits for us. Those in the know knew that bassist Bruce Hughes should have been playing that night with the Resentments at the Saxon Pub, but I guess Schneider and our trade organization tossed him a little more than the tip jar would have yielded.



For people who make tools, the idea of America being great again looks like good business, and this year's show was as upbeat as I’ve experienced. High point on the tradeshow floor was Milwaukee’s Cordless Mag Drill that was a glimmer of my own imagination when I started talking with them at the show 5 years ago. They told me it was coming, and it was worth the wait. But the high point of the show itself was John Ratzenberger, aka Cliff Clavin from Cheers, who was at pains to point out that made in America is what will make America great again. And this doesn’t require that everyone graduates from college but may indeed favor those who work with the tools being sold by STAFDA members. Kind of like Mike Rowe with one or two less zeros next to his honorarium and a congenial and down to earth style, Ratzenberger connected with the hardware crowd, and we’re not talking computer hardware.



And by the time the show was over I had managed to drag all forms of tool types east of the highway where the real action is for honky-tonk at the White Horse Tavern. This used to be a kind of nogo zone that is now on fire with development. This is just what the folks in Providence have in mind when they say down and out neighborhoods can come back. The problem is that we don’t have the jobs and industry to support this as a self-sustaining process. In Austin they can’t build this stuff fast enough. I never even made it to Dallas but the building boom there is reported to be bigger than what I saw in Austin, San Antonio or Houston. Go figure.

DC

Which is what I did, ending my pilgrimage to the republic of Texas by legging through DC for the Federalist Society Convention where I get my annual dose (through a fire hose) of how we are getting taken to the cleaners by the administrative state. The New Deal has become the raw deal. The Great Society anything but. And having endured years in the desert with its ideas banished from popular discouse, the Society assiduously places the most capable alternative voices on its panels. So rather than some Hannity vs. Colmes caricature of law and policy you get the level of argument you might see at the Supreme Court.

Speaking of the court, Justice Neal Gorsuch at dinner one night held to his history of questioning delegations to the administrative state and his determination to focus the court on this separation of powers problem suggests that Scalia’s replacement might indeed have made Scalia blush. And this administration has surely put to rest the negative litmus test : “are you now or have you ever been a member of the Federalist Society”.

Gorsuch chided assembled members for failing to hide their conspiracy very well by holding their penultimate meeting of several thousand in the middle of Union Station and announcing their secret agenda prominently on their website: “The Federalist Society is founded on the principles that the state exists to preserve freedom, that the separation of governmental powers is central to our Constitution, and that it is emphatically the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law is, not what it should be.”



In terms of the view of current events, I hesitate to mention a well kept secret -- the mainstream media being so taken with the narrative that the Trump administration is a basket case that couldn’t work with Congress to run a one car funeral -- that, in fact, the Trump administration has worked like a well oiled machine with Congress on a deregulatory tear that would make Reagan blush. No happier tidings could I bring back from DC, but perhaps it is better to keep that a secret and let the public keep getting the word that its all about Russia.





And while it can hardly be said that all these youngsters playing music were there embracing that conception, DC nonetheless turned out to be full of its own musical surprises during the federalist invasion. While the film goes back to an earlier visit, Dustbowl Revival returned to DC last weekend with their not to be missed gypsy soul – a blending of American musical genres that no doubt is meant to make music great again.

Back in Rhode Island at last, we have little hope for our economy on a relative basis. If there is a source of hope it is that our music scene hasn’t left for parts unknown. You could take a musical tour of southern New England that would reveal a similar energy and talent as you can find in Texas. So my musical tour continues and you’re invited, to hear musical miracles, even if the economic miracles of the Republic of Texas are left behind.

The Day after Thanksgiving at the Parlour

Tomorrow, Friday the 24th, from 6 to 9 PM at the Parlour on North Main Street we import Vince Thompson and the Next Fun Thing all the way from Waterford, CT. And to assemble an audience at this speakeasy we’ll be gathering folks from as far as South County to just South of Boston. We too are a scene that thrives on gasoline. Only wish we could drill for more of it in these environs, or at least contemplate what opportunities it provides. But folks would apparently prefer looking like a combat zone to looking like North Dakota.

Now they’ll be plenty of antidote for my own outlook on display at the Parlour where Aaron Jaehnig, a partner in that enterprise, holds court over various progressive priorities. Rhode Island only has one way to go and I’ll work with anybody to get there. A society that recognizes the strength in its differences of opinion is as important as a society that struggles to bridge differences of race and creed, not to mention that I’ll have to apologize ahead of time for backing women into the corner of dancing with me. Perhaps more importantly, a society with great music is great. See https://www.facebook.com/events/301132417069890/you at the Parlour tomorrow.

Brian Bishop is on the board of OSTPA and has spent 20 years of activism protecting property rights, fighting over regulation and perverse incentives in tax policy.