Bishop: The Great White Wail - Moby [Dick], a Spook Story
Thursday, January 18, 2018
But Moby did something interesting last week, telling a radio interviewer that CIA agents asked him to use social media to spread the gospel of the Steele dossier, to write a 21st century sequel to the Manchurian Candidate.
Just as with the Steele Dossier, it is quite difficult to credit much of what Moby said. He undermined his own credibility the next day by tweeting: “Ha, no, the CIA didn't ask me to post about Trump & Russia”. But he said in the same tweet he had friends in “other intelligence agencies” with genuine concern that Trump is desperate for a war. It is hard to credit this denial any more than the original claim. Is this walking back tales told out of school? Is he whole thing made up or was Moby simply unwise to uncork Pandora’s bottle?
Of course Moby is in full throated resistance mode here, intending no doubt to give credence to the fantasies of the Steele Dossier by alleging that the adults in the room are worried about Trump. Of course, what he succeeded in doing was demonstrating the petulance of the childish resistance and discrediting both himself and his contacts.
But what really struck home about this incident is that the high water mark for reporting it was the tabloid NY Daily News. The NY Times, which took careful note of Moby’s attendance on Barack Obama’s inauguration, didn’t deign to mention his excursion into the role of a pop culture James Bond saving the world from Trump.
Why, you might wonder, does the NY Times see fit to report on every word DeNiro has to say about Trump, but Moby hit the cutting room floor? If Moby would have, like DeNiro, simply cursed the president, he might well have made the Times. But he committed the unpardonable sin of complicating rather than advancing the resistance narrative.
After all, the news isn’t that the CIA did X or Y, which they may or may not have, but that Moby says they did. Now one can hardly nitpick whether every unstable supposition about world events constitutes news. But, as a general rule, the mainstream media dwells upon the ‘wisdom’ of the glitterati – if for no other reason than they sell papers . . . eer views. Moby might be a little washed up as a Gen Xer looking for relevance with millenials, but his antics could certainly sell papers.
And its not only the Times, that couldn’t see fit to cover all the s#%t that fits. The Bezos Post was right on its heels running away from the story. Of course refusing to embarrass the CIA couldn’t have anything to do with being in bed with them? And for good measure the MSM networks ABC, CBS and NBC didn’t lend their voices. Of the news tabloids, Fox did chime in. Well of course they like covering anything that might embarrass the resistance so you can’t award points for that.
Trump invites the cynical coverage he gets, but the MSM is one predictable bunch. It isn’t enough to be treated to the juicy trail of leaks and gossip that leads to the President, to fill pages with speculations on his mental health. The oh so predictable pass taken on any story that doesn’t qualify as the fastest path to impeachment reveals again and again the perspective in the media. The news isn’t so much fake as slanted. It’s been that way since broadsheets. Its just the airs put on the by those who claim to be engaged in journalism that distinguishes today’s news, or lack thereof.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Bishop: If Christmas is in July . . . Then 12th Night is in August
- Bishop: Red Tape for Rednecks . . . Who Knew
- Bishop: Much Ado About the Wrong Thing
- Bishop: Slippery Sneakers, The Hoolios & The Return of Rhythm & Roots – the Other RI Festival
- Bishop: The Problem with Planning - Rhode Mappers are Here From Government to ‘Help’ Farmers
- Bishop: Keeping it Weird
- Bishop: Discourse on Discourse – Separating Word & Actions
- Bishop: Water Water Everywhere Nor Any Drop in Rates
- Bishop: The Devil is in The Details - PawSox Park isn’t 38 Studios, But Just as Bad
- Bishop: Trump’s Leading in Right Direction on Climate, & Leading From the Front!
- Bishop: Rhode Island Icons Passing
- Bishop: Planes, Trains, Automobiles & Inside Baseball
- Holy Ghost Church’s Zac Bishop Explains the Meaning of La Vigilia on LIVE’s The Taste
- R.W. Alley: The Bishop’s Flock
- Bishop Thomas Tobin: 18 to Watch in 2018
- Bishop: Blizzard Whining
- Bishop: Rolling Back Monuments – Not Double Jeopardy—Should be Trump’s Memorial to Steinle
- Bishop: Transform Energy in Puerto Rico Balancing Infrastructure & Dispersion
- Bishop: The Ironic Fascination With Riverfront Stadiums
- Bishop: A Fine Whine?
- Bishop: The Holidays Before The Holiday - A Musical Travelogue of Places Where They Have an Economy