Bishop: The Great White Wail - Moby [Dick], a Spook Story

Richard Melville Hall, aka Moby, has sold more than 20 million albums. You can’t prove why by me, albeit his uninteresting electronic tracks at least seem to have a melody.

But Moby did something interesting last week, telling a radio interviewer that CIA agents asked him to use social media to spread the gospel of the Steele dossier, to write a 21st century sequel to the Manchurian Candidate.

Just as with the Steele Dossier, it is quite difficult to credit much of what Moby said. He undermined his own credibility the next day by tweeting: “Ha, no, the CIA didn't ask me to post about Trump & Russia”. But he said in the same tweet he had friends in “other intelligence agencies” with genuine concern that Trump is desperate for a war. It is hard to credit this denial any more than the original claim. Is this walking back tales told out of school? Is he whole thing made up or was Moby simply unwise to uncork Pandora’s bottle?

Of course Moby is in full throated resistance mode here, intending no doubt to give credence to the fantasies of the Steele Dossier by alleging that the adults in the room are worried about Trump. Of course, what he succeeded in doing was demonstrating the petulance of the childish resistance and discrediting both himself and his contacts.

But what really struck home about this incident is that the high water mark for reporting it was the tabloid NY Daily News. The NY Times, which took careful note of Moby’s attendance on Barack Obama’s inauguration, didn’t deign to mention his excursion into the role of a pop culture James Bond saving the world from Trump.

Why, you might wonder, does the NY Times see fit to report on every word DeNiro has to say about Trump, but Moby hit the cutting room floor? If Moby would have, like DeNiro, simply cursed the president, he might well have made the Times. But he committed the unpardonable sin of complicating rather than advancing the resistance narrative.

Moby’s fable about the CIA may have some grain of truth to it. But it hardly helps the cause of convincing the public that the Russians employed duplicitous means to tarnish Hilary Clinton and co-opt Trump to announce that the CIA is engaged in precisely the same behavior.

After all, the news isn’t that the CIA did X or Y, which they may or may not have, but that Moby says they did. Now one can hardly nitpick whether every unstable supposition about world events constitutes news. But, as a general rule, the mainstream media dwells upon the ‘wisdom’ of the glitterati – if for no other reason than they sell papers . . . eer views. Moby might be a little washed up as a Gen Xer looking for relevance with millenials, but his antics could certainly sell papers.

And its not only the Times, that couldn’t see fit to cover all the s#%t that fits. The Bezos Post was right on its heels running away from the story. Of course refusing to embarrass the CIA couldn’t have anything to do with being in bed with them? And for good measure the MSM networks ABC, CBS and NBC didn’t lend their voices. Of the news tabloids, Fox did chime in. Well of course they like covering anything that might embarrass the resistance so you can’t award points for that.

Trump invites the cynical coverage he gets, but the MSM is one predictable bunch. It isn’t enough to be treated to the juicy trail of leaks and gossip that leads to the President, to fill pages with speculations on his mental health. The oh so predictable pass taken on any story that doesn’t qualify as the fastest path to impeachment reveals again and again the perspective in the media. The news isn’t so much fake as slanted. It’s been that way since broadsheets. Its just the airs put on the by those who claim to be engaged in journalism that distinguishes today’s news, or lack thereof.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Brian Bishop is on the board of OSTPA and has spent 20 years of activism protecting property rights, fighting over regulation and perverse incentives in tax policy.