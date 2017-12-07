Bishop: Rolling Back Monuments – Not Double Jeopardy—Should be Trump’s Memorial to Steinle
Thursday, December 07, 2017
But the question isn’t whether one believes it was an accident, but whether it is beyond a reasonable doubt that it wasn’t. Of course there is a rash of second guessing the prosecutors. But prosecutor and blogger Patterico tamps down that rush to judgment as he adeptly discusses the nature of murder and manslaughter charges in California.
Despite the deserved sympathy for Steinle, federal charges for the same circumstances in order to pile on more years than the state will be able to mete out for the gun possession charge on which Garcia Zarete was convicted is simply the wrong direction to go. While not technically double jeopardy, it is virtually so.
Failing to convict Garcia Zarate is hardly an endorsement of sanctuary city policies that lead us here. But the San Francisco pier where this senseless death took place starts to look more like Wilder’s Bridge of San Luis Rey as we search for the meaning in who was there and why. Were it not for San Francisco’s refusal to honor a federal detainer, Garcia Zarate would not have been there. And this was after the feds had dutifully handed over Garcia Zarate to San Francisco for prosecution of a decades old drug case that the city dropped almost immediately.
This does leave one wondering whether, more than just refusing to hand over immigrants to ICE who are caught up in minor bureaucratic or misdemeanor skirmishes, San Francisco has a plan to frustrate attempts to deport those already in federal custody. And for all the truth that Garcia Zarete, who has but a 2nd grade education and was homeless in San Francisco following his release, was surely anxious and lacked coherence in the police interview following the shooting, somehow this same character has managed to cross the border illegally a half a dozen times.
Federal land management was accomplished by the BLM and its precursors for almost 200 years without a law enforcement approach, until 1976. And since then, they have suddenly considered themselves in some kind of arms race. And this started before the Bundys and continues apace as the BLM had set itself against productive use of these vast lands, forsaking conservation for a preservation and a lock it up approach.
It isn’t that the golden age of range management was without its tensions between the cowboys and the rangers, but the police power is of the states and, when confronted with enforcement problems in the past, the BLM would turn to local law enforcement. This, of course, necessitated maintaining a reasonable relationship with the counties over which it holds sway and helped balance incentives where so much of these western states are federal land.
While Trump could not bestill his tweets long enough to recall the reasonable doubt standard, he nonetheless made long overdue moves this week to mitigate the conflict between the BLM and the residents of western states. Rolling back monument designations that have roiled local citizens, blocking recreational and industrial access critical to their local economies, is a step toward restoring cooperation and respect that used to mediate the federal-state-county-citizen relationships.
To hear the caterwauling of anguish from environmental pressure groups, you’d hardly believe that a vast number of overarching protections remain in effect. Trump has a long way to go to actually untie the Gordian knot as mining projects on federal land can take 30 years or more to gain approval. But the move does return much land to multiple use and begs the question of whether the answer for the BLM is more armaments or more open arms.
But Phil’s obsession was not limited to federal interference in Idaho. His purpose in working the Salmon Mountains for the small Canadian mining firm Formation Capital was to unleash the strategic mineral cobalt domestically, improving world supply and wresting a virtual monopoly from dictator Mobutu Sese Seko in Zaire. Phil beat Elon Musk to the quest for this rare metal by 30 years, but he would not live to see that mine opened. Construction was finally begun 20 years after I met Phil in 2010, but production still just over the next hill . . . eer mountain in 2017, following over 25 years of development and permitting.
The land released in Utah doesn’t promise us more copper and cobalt, but the precedent set does. Shrinking monuments in other states, as well as shrinking procedural delays blocking these projects are at the heart of Trump’s plan to make America great again. And there is nothing like a great economy to bring us back to solving the immigration dilemma where we began. When there is limited opportunity, American’s rightly wonder if it should be preserved for those who by life’s lottery were born here. When opportunities are more unlimited, it is easier to see the need for and to welcome those who would work shoulder to shoulder in an expanding economy. We need not be knee jerk multi-culturalists to recognize this obvious maxim. It may indeed be the enduring legacy of the Trump presidency, because there is nothing so enlightening as 3% growth!
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Bishop: Met Café to Knickerbocker Café - Prov’s Retro Scene Isn’t in Prov Anymore, & That’s Politics
- Bishop: Immigration, is it Really black and White?
- LIVE: Bishop Hendricken Wins National Academic Decathlon
- Bishop: Water Water Everywhere Nor Any Drop in Rates
- Bishop: The Devil is in The Details - PawSox Park isn’t 38 Studios, But Just as Bad
- Bishop: Government as a Business? After all, the Free Stuff From Government Isn’t a Loss Leader!
- Bishop: Corporatism for me But Not for Thee - Competing Proposals for 195 land?
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” Features Paolino and Bishop Tobin
- Bishop: Our Love Hate Relationship With Amtrak
- Whitehouse Faces Angry Crowd of Hundreds at Nathan Bishop Middle School in Providence
- Bishop: Localism vs. Infrastructure
- Bishop: Trump’s Leading in Right Direction on Climate, & Leading From the Front!
- Bishop: Discourse on Discourse – Separating Word & Actions
- Bishop: Rhode Island Icons Passing
- Bishop Tobin ‘Prays for Swift and Positive Resolution’ for St. Joseph’s Retirees, Despite Role
- Bishop: Transform Energy in Puerto Rico Balancing Infrastructure & Dispersion
- Bishop: The Ironic Fascination With Riverfront Stadiums
- Bishop: A Fine Whine?
- Bishop: The Problem with Planning - Rhode Mappers are Here From Government to ‘Help’ Farmers
- Bishop: Slippery Sneakers, The Hoolios & The Return of Rhythm & Roots – the Other RI Festival
- Bishop: Keeping it Weird
- Bishop: Red Tape for Rednecks . . . Who Knew
- Bishop: If Christmas is in July . . . Then 12th Night is in August
- Bishop: Much Ado About the Wrong Thing
- Bishop: The Holidays Before The Holiday - A Musical Travelogue of Places Where They Have an Economy