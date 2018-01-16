ANALYSIS: Raimondo’s “Love” Speech
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
In the past, she has struggled to find a theme for her State of the State addresses. Last year, GoLocal analyzed her State of the State speech for her use of “I”. Raimondo had gone “I crazy.
As GoLocal reported last year: “Governor Gina Raimondo’s State of the State address on Tuesday was rich in promises and even richer in the first person reference of “I”.
Raimondo said “I” thirty eight times in her speech -- more than ten times more than President Donald Trump used the first person reference in his inaugural speech on Friday.
Raimondo, or maybe better referred to as Raimondi, claimed sole responsibility for economic initiatives in one reference in her speech, “I love the work I do convincing companies to come here.” She did not mention the work of other business leaders, legislators or staff.
The Year of Love
This year, Raimondo is in love. She is in love with Rhode Island. In love with new spending initiatives, and is trying to soften her hard edges with “love.”
How much love? Twelve loves and lots of love imagery is her speech connecting Rhode Islanders.
For Raimondo, who according to Harvard’s John Della Volpe’s poll released by GoLocal in October identified by just 6 percent of Rhode Islanders to be doing an excellent job as governor. SEE THE FULL POLL RESULTS BELOW
Here are some of the things Raimondo loves:
In her speech, Raimondo highlights a small business owner, “When I met Alan, it was clear to me that he loved Rhode Island, but he didn’t shy away from telling me that it sometimes it frustrated him.” Raimondo stayed away from talking about tax subsidies from the General Electrics and the Johnson and Johnsons — those out of state companies and others have received upwards of $100 million.
She talked about another small business person, “For years, he worked a desk job that he tolerated; but, on the side, he owned a small cleaning business that he loved.”
More love and more love throughout the speech.
On the Policy Side
Raimondo asked for more money to rehab public schools across the state. "A once in a generation pledge to fix our public schools." She asked for $1 billion dollars to fix Rhode Island's public schools over the next five years.
She outlined the need to expand job training.
She is pushing for the line-item veto again and asking for it to go before the voters in November.
Raimondo is looking to expand healthcare coverage for mental health.
She did discuss the small business training program at CCRI funded by private equity behemoth Goldman Sachs, but never mentioned them by name.
She outlined Supply RI — an initiative for large companies to buy in RI. A GoLocal investigation found that RI Commerce delivers two-thirds of their contracts to out-of-state companies.
What did she not mention? The PawSox proposal.
Overall, this was Raimondo’s most cohesive and articulate speech as Governor. It is an unknown if her new “love approach” is too little too late. We will know in just ten months.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Chafee Urges Raimondo to Seek Guidance Before Implementing Voluntary Retirement Initiative
- New National Poll: Raimondo 9th Least Popular Governor in U.S.
- INFOGRAPHIC: The Complex Web of Political Consulting—Smiley, Raimondo, and Galvin
- INVESTIGATION: Complex Web of Private Political Consulting Business Runs Through Raimondo’s Office
- Raimondo’s UHIP Disaster - Federal Court Takes Over Management
- Governor Raimondo Tops Over $3 Million in Campaign Funds
- EDITORIAL: Picketing Raimondo’s Home is Over the Line
- Raimondo Calls for Delorenzo to Step Down from RI Democratic Party Leadership
- Raimondo’s Polling Numbers in RI Are Second Lowest Only to Trump’s
- Head of RI Black Business Association Rips Raimondo and Commerce for Lack of Support
- Special Master Appointed to Investigate UHIP Is Donor to Raimondo and Ousted Roberts
- RI Environmental Groups Urge Raimondo, Sen. Sosnowski to Support Protection of Menhaden
- Raimondo Orders U.S. & RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
- Raimondo Calls Trump Tax Plan “an Unconscionable Handout to Millionaires & Billionaires”
- Raimondo Aims to Double Number of Computer Science Grads in RI by 2025
- Coderre Joins Raimondo Staff to Address Opioid, Addiction Crisis in Rhode Island
- National Grid’s 15% Rate Increase Request Draws Fire from Raimondo
- NEW: Raimondo Claims Controversial Infosys to Create 500 Jobs in RI by 2022
- Raimondo Orders U.S. & RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Texas Shooting Victims
- Mattiello Calls on Raimondo to Hold Plans for Expired Vehicle Inspection Charges
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo Defends Police Shooting of Santos and Demers
- Raimondo Doesn’t Oppose Closure of Memorial, Union Calls for “Leadership”