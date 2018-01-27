An Animal Abuse Registry, Greater Penalties for Cars Parked Illegally: This Week at the State House
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Rep. McNamara bill would require carbon monoxide detectors in schools
Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would require all school buildings where students are in attendance to have carbon monoxide detectors installed and maintained. The act would also authorize the Fire Safety Code Board of Appeal and Review to promulgate rules and regulations to enforce the provisions of the requirement.
Rep. Shanley wants panel to study creating office of inspector general
Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick) has introduced a resolution that would create a nine-member special study commission whose purpose would be to make a comprehensive study of the benefits, ramifications/fiscal impact, cost and appointment process for creating the office of an inspector general.
Rep. Kennedy resolution asks PUC to revisit rate hike approval
The House of Representatives has passed a resolution introduced by Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly), Speaker Pro Tempore of the House, that requests the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission to provide immediate rate relief to Rhode Islanders by reopening the dockets for all recently approved electric and gas rate increases from which National Grid will realize tax savings this year.
Rep. Edwards takes aim at Rhode Island’s archaic laws
House Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth) is looking to wipe out the state’s archaic laws one by one. In addition to several acts of repeal, he has introduced legislation that would create the Joint Committee of the Repealer, which would effectively compile suggestions for repeal of statutes and regulations that are archaic and out of date.
Rep. Nardolillo wants greater penalties on illegal cars in handicapped spaces
Rep. Robert Nardolillo III (R-Dist. 28, Coventry) will introduce legislation to increase penalties on drivers who knowingly park in designated handicapped spaces without a placard.
Senate President Ruggerio bill encourages settlements in pension bankruptcy
President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) re-submitted legislation that would encourage court settlements in the event claims are made as part of the St. Joseph Health Services pension fund bankruptcy case. The legislation encourages parties to enter into a settlement.
Sen. Calkin, Rep. Regunberg introduce single-payer health care bill
Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) and Sen. Jeanine Calkin (D-Dist. 30, Warwick) announced their introduction of legislation to provide all Rhode Islanders access to affordable health care by establishing a single-payer health care system in the state. If passed, the bill would make Rhode Island the first state with universal health care.
Sen. Goldin, Rep. Ajello: R.I. must protect women’s rights
This week marked the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, and Rep. Edith Ajello (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Sen. Gayle L. Goldin (D-Dist. 3, Providence) introduced legislation (2018-S 2163) to finally wipe off Rhode Island’s books unconstitutional laws that contradict the abortion rights affirmed by the landmark case.
Rep. Corvese bill would create animal abuse registry
Rep. Arthur Corvese (D-Dist. 55, North Providence) has introduced legislation to create a statewide animal abuser registry aimed at preventing those with a history of mistreating animals from obtaining other animals.
Sen. Goodwin bill would weigh local impact of waste management facilities
Sen. Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) is calling upon state officials to reject a proposal to site a transfer station in Pawtucket’s Fairlawn neighborhood, adjacent to her district, and has introduced a bill requiring the state to consider the impact on surrounding neighborhoods before approving such facilities.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
