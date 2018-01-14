Amazing Depiction of Trump By Top RI Children’s Book Author - Mary Jane Begin

Mary Jane Begin creates some of the best read children's books in America and she works with some of the top brands.

This weekend she is sharing with GoLocal her newest art and her foray into political art.

"This acrylic and watercolor painting was created as a cathartic exercise to express my feelings about Donald Trump's presidency," said Begin, a resident of Barrington.

"The story that I was continuously reminded of is the Hans Christian Anderson classic The Emperor’s New Clothes, hence the title Emperor Trumplepigskin. Like the story, I believe that his presidency is a sham, that he is a charlatan and that his motivation to be president is purely narcissistic," she added.

"I shared the image recently on social media, motivated by the president’s latest foul, racist remarks. Of all the damage he’s caused for America, dividing our people over race, ethnicity, and religion is by far the worst. Our pledge of Allegiance states that we are as a nation “...indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”, not for some. The reaction to the painting has been swift, supportive and viral! I hope that people share it and share in the sentiment, as a measure to push back against the immorality and un-American views of this president," said Begin.



Mary Jane Begin

Bio



As an award-winning illustrator and author of children’s picture books, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate and professor in the Illustration Department at RISD…Mary Jane feels INCREDIBLY lucky; she gets to do all the things that she loves to do. But in truth: luck + hard work + passion were and are the main ingredients for where she’s at now. She’s taken her knowledge and expertise to the other side of the world, lecturing, touring and providing workshops in cities throughout China. Mary Jane also works with students around the globe, through her online courses with lynda.com and CreativeLive.com. She has seven new children’s book titles published in China, and recently won the prestigious Big Xin Children’s Literature Award for her book, Willow Buds, The Tale of Toad and Badger. Two of her latest books, My Little Pony, Under the Sparkling Sea and MLP, The Dragons on Dazzle Island were a collaboration between Hasbro and Little Brown and Company and are available worldwide. She’s worked with Celestial Seasonings, Mead Johnson and Disney, and has received awards from the Society of Illustrators, multiple Awards of Excellence from Communications Arts, the Irma Simonton Black Award, and the Critici Erba Prize at the Bologna Book Fair. Her artwork has been exhibited throughout the country with one-woman shows at Books of Wonder Gallery in New York and Beverly Hills, at the National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, the RISD Museum, Society of Illustrators (NY), The DeCordova Museum, and Storyopolis in LA.





