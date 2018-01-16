VIDEO: Fung Blasts Raimondo’s State of the State Speech
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a GOP hopeful for governor, talked with GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle after the State of the State.
SEE HIS ONLINE AD ABOUT RAIMONDO'S TENURE ABOVE.
FUNG'S STATEMENT
Tonight, in her final State of the State address, Gina Raimondo showed just how out of touch with reality she is. One wonders if she's traveling out of state too much fundraising for her campaign to realize what is actually going on. On her watch, Rhode Island has become a place where out of control spending, managerial disasters, and unrelenting arrogance has become the name of the game.
Raimondo's Rhode Island is indeed just a bunch of smoke and mirrors.
On a night when a woman in Woonsocket doesn't know if her benefits will be paid because of the UHIP disaster, Gina Raimondo lectured us on her need for more taxpayer money, likely to create a new six-figure job for her out of state friends.
On a night when a father in Johnston doesn't know if his unemployment benefits will be processed because the state computers still won't work, Gina Raimondo demanded more money in handouts for out-of-state corporations.
On a night when men and women across the state went to their second jobs just so they can put food on the table, Gina Raimondo demanded millions more in spending for departments that aren't demonstrating results.
Mayor Fung stated, "More than ever, Rhode Island needs a laser-focused and competent chief executive who cares more about doing the job right in Warwick, than a next job in Washington. Sadly, Rhode Islanders will be left picking up the pieces - and price tag - for her arrogance and mismanagement. In every area of state government - we can do better."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
