AFL-CIO Endorses Whitehouse, Cicilline & Langevin for Re-Election
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
“The Rhode Island AFL-CIO’s 80,000 members and retirees proudly stand behind Senator Whitehouse, Congressman Cicilline and Congressman Langevin’s 2018 re-election bid for United States Congress.. For many years, these three members of our federal delegation have proven themselves with their tireless commitment to workers rights, as well as social and economic justice for all,” said AFL-CIO president George Nee.
The endorsements came during a vote that was held on Monday, April 9.
