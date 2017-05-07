ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Paolino Goes 1-On-1 with Mayor Fung

Will Cranston Mayor Allan Fung run for Governor of Rhode Island again in 2018.

Former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino goes one-on-one with Fung looking at a range of issue including panhandling, the economy, and Fung's future.

