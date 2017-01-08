video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Rickman Rips City of Providence for Failure to Address Finances

In this week's ABC6's "In the Arena" former State Representative Ray Rickman rips Mayor Jorge Elorza and his administration for failure to address the serious financial problems plaguing the City of Providence.

Council President Luis Aponte joins moderator Joe Paolino, Rickman and GoLocal's CEO Josh Fenton for a wide range discussion of issues facing Providence.

