video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Rickman Rips City of Providence for Failure to Address Finances
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Council President Luis Aponte joins moderator Joe Paolino, Rickman and GoLocal's CEO Josh Fenton for a wide range discussion of issues facing Providence.
Related Slideshow: 2016 Providence Benchmark Report - Ten Big Takeaways
3. Fire Callback
96%
"In FY2015, Providence spent $7.6 million on Fire Department overtime, 96% of which was driven by callback spending."
“Compared to eight other New England cities, Providence has the highest minimum staffing level, the highest fire suppression minimum staffing level, slightly greater per capita fire suppression staffing, and the highest minimum staffing per square mile,” writes the report.
1. Capital Funding
$42 million
Beyond addressing deferred maintenance, Providence news to achieve a cycle of proactive capital investment based on asset useful lives,” writes the report. “Based on these theoretical calculations, capital funding needs for life-cycle projects might be $42 million per year just for roads and buildings, not including sewers, sidewalks, or anything else.”
