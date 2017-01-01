video: ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Providence Activist Say Board of Licenses is Corrupt Under Elorza

Two Providence community activists appeared on ABC6's "In the Arena" and charged that the Providence Board of Licenses is perverse under the Administration of Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. One outgoing member says the Board says the City is intentionally throwing enforcement cases against night clubs that repeatedly have stabbings and shootings.

Johanna Harris, who was appointed Chair of the Board of Licenses by former Mayor Angel Taveras, claims that Elorza has underminded the reforms and that his administration fails to competently enforce public safety laws.

Joe Paolino, the show's moderator, is joined by former State Representative Ray Rickman, CEO of GoLocalProv, real estate consultant Sharon Steele, and Harris.

