video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Prov Water “Has One of the Worst Lead Crises in the Country”

In a discussion of the Providence Water Supply Board on this week's ABC6's "In the Arena," progressive Democrat Sam Bell charged that the agency's quality is poor and that children are being lead poisoned. "We have one of the worst lead crises in the country," said Bell.

He also claimed that while the Boston Globe had reported on the issue, the local media was not reporting on the issue. The Globe story was written in April 0f 2016.

A GoLocal report in June of 2016 titled, "Providence Water Supply Warns Customers of Elevated Lead Levels."

Also joining moderator Joe Paolino on this week's show is former State Representatives Ray Rickman and Amy Rice as well as Mike Stenhouse of the RI Center for Freedom and Prosperity.

