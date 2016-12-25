The Confetti Foundation

For kids, being in hospitals for any length of time is difficult -- and being there for an extended period of time and missing birthday parties is one of toughest parts.

The Confetti Foundation brings the birthday parties to kids in the hospital. Make a donation HERE.

How important is it? As of August 2016, they have celebrated 1480 birthdays, in 43 states, and 141 hospitals!

The Confetti Foundation makes a difference by: