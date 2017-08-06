video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Discussion of Citizens Bank Construction in Johnston
Sunday, August 06, 2017
Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena and Citizens VP Michael Knipper discuss how the new banking hub will impact the Rhode Island economy.
