video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Discussion of Citizens Bank Construction in Johnston

On this week's "in the Arena" on ABC6, moderator Joe Paolino hosts a discussion of the development of the new corporate campus for Citizens Bank in Johnston, RI.

Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena and Citizens VP Michael Knipper discuss how the new banking hub will impact the Rhode Island economy.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.