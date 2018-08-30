Regunberg Volunteer Playing Corrupt Politician in Ad About Reform Is Convicted Felon
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Cagen was convicted by the federal government for fraud.
According to court records, Cagen was convicted of “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
Regunberg is facing incumbent Lt. Governor Dan McKee in a heated Democratic primary.
Fraud Charge, Response
Cagen was convicted on the following charge, according to a GoLocal review.
18371.F CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES
JUDGMENT as to Andrew M. Cagen (1) count(s) 1. 5 years imprisonment, execution of that sentence is suspended and the defendant is placed on probation for 5 years. $50,000.00 restitution, payable over the 5 years of probation. The defendant is to complete 50 hours of community service, each year while on probation. $50 special assessment. ( Signed by Judge Ronald R. Lagueux ) (Burgess, J).
In a phone interview, Cagen said,"It was two decades ago. It was involving financial transactions involving flipping houses and I received to personal gain."
Cagen said he did not think about when asked to be in the TV ad, "There is an irony that I played a lobbyist in the commercial."
He added that he never served jail time.
Cagen is also a donor to the Regunberg campaign. He has made four donations totaling $950.
Today, Cagen has a law practice in Providence after being reinstated in the late 1990s by the Rhode Island Supreme Court.
Regunberg's campaign refused to comment.
