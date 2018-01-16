GOP Senate Leader Kettle Being Investigated By RI State Police
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Kettle is the number two ranking Republican in the Senate. Kettle has not responded to requests for comment.
He serves on the Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture, Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight.
Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.
According to his official bio, “ He is a member of the Coventry/West Greenwich Elks lodge and of the Sons of Italy Vince Lombardi Lodge. A former member of Boy Scout Troop 39, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and earned membership in the Order of the Arrow. The Senator is a strong supporter of many local charities, food banks and other community organizations. He has practiced Uechi-Ryu Karate for more than 15 years and has a 3rd degree black belt.”
In 2016, GoLocal reported that he had promised in 2010 that he would only run for two terms -- and is now running for a fourth.
In 2010, when Kettle first ran, a look back at his website from that time shows that he had promised to only stay for two terms
I myself am going to hold myself to term limit of only two terms. I believe we have a current crisis at the State House from politicians being elected over and over. I would also propose a Constitutional amendment creating term limits for legislators.
Kettle on Breaking Promise
"Well, I respect Doreen and I am a supporter of term limits, I treat every term like its my last term, I just feel that I have a little left in me to fight the good fight and work every day for the District of 21," said Kettle. "If they don't want me, it is what it is."
Kettle mentioned that he is the co-sponsor of term limit legislation with Senator Ed O'Neill, which he said is for "four terms" maximum. O'Neill announced this year he will not be seeking reelection.
Will Kettle step aside after next year then?
"We'll see, I've got to win this race first," said Kettle. Kettle faces Progressive Democrat Margaux Morrisseau for the District 21 seat.
And why he broke his campaign pledge?
"People change their mind on issues all the time," said Kettle.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
