video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” Talks Trump, Senator Whitehouse Protest, and 38 Studios

This week on ABC6's "In the Arena" the panel discusses President Donald Trump's chaotic first days in office, the protest against Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and 38 Studios.

Joining moderator and former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino are former State Representative Amy Rice, Eva Mancuso, former State Representative Ray Rickman, and GoLocalProv CEO Josh Fenton.

Related Slideshow: 2017 Super Bowl Commercials

Prev Next Budweiser: Born the Hard Way Prev Next Febreze: Halftime #Bathroombreak Prev Next Doritos Prev Next Pepsi: Joe Flacco Saves Super Bowl 'Party Poopers' Prev Next Victoria's Secret Prev Next Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams Prev Next Heinz Ketchup Prev Next Mercedes Prev Next Squarespace "John Malkovich" Prev Next KFC Prev Next iPhone Prev Next Snickers Prev Next Ford: Go Further Prev Next AT&T Prev Next McDonalds Prev Next Buick Prev Next T Mobile Prev Next Kia Prev Next Lexus Prev Next GoDaddy Prev Next Mountain Dew Prev Next Wix.com Prev Next Sprint Prev Next Yellow Tail Wine Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.