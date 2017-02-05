Welcome! Login | Register
 

video: ABC6’s “In The Arena” Talks Trump, Senator Whitehouse Protest, and 38 Studios

Sunday, February 05, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

This week on ABC6's "In the Arena" the panel discusses President Donald Trump's chaotic first days in office, the protest against Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, and 38 Studios.

Joining moderator and former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino are former State Representative Amy Rice, Eva Mancuso, former State Representative Ray Rickman, and GoLocalProv CEO Josh Fenton.

 

:!