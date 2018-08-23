7 Things to Watch for in the Final Weeks Before the RI Primaries
Thursday, August 23, 2018
What are the factors that could change or disrupt these races and what are the implications for the general election?
GoLocal takes a look at the most highly contested races and that issues that could transform the outcomes.
Will Governor Gina Raimondo and Allan Fung's refusal to debate their opponents impact the race?
Can Democratic challenger Matt Brown capture the progressive block and stage one of the biggest political upsets in America?
Will a last minute issue change the outcome of one of the high profile, contested races?
See 7 Things to Watch for in the Final Weeks Before the RI Primaries Below
McKee's Promise
Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Aaron Regunberg's camp has repeatedly criticized opponent Lt. Governor Dan McKee's promise to donate the money he received from the Sackler family, whose fortune was bolstered by Oxycontin, the highly-addictive pain management drug -- and what Regunberg's camp has said has been lack of follow-through by his opponent.
Presently, RI is one of a number of state’s suing the Sackler’s Purdue Pharma corporations for their role in pushing opioids and enhancing the abuse issue.
"He has made two [donations] already," said campaign spokesperson Mike Trainor on Wednesday, of the charitable contributions promised by McKee back in July, after a GoLocal investigation into the origin of the money. "He's still evaluating where else he'll make donations."
Trainor said he couldn't speak to why the donations weren't in the most recent campaign finance report, only that they were likely made in the last week.
Moreover, McKee's camp refused to confirm the amount, the date or to whom received the donations.
"We'll do [the announcement] as a unit when they're all complete in the near future," said McKee.
Will Rhode Island voters get full disclosure before the primary?
Morgan’s Chicken
Republican House Leader Patricia Morgan has had difficulty gaining traction in the GOP campaign against Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. Her fundraising has lagged and Fung has refused to debate her accept — one appearance on a Woonsocket AM radio station.
Her response has been to dress a campaign worker in a yellow chicken suit.
Nearly 30 years ago Ron Machtley defeated long-time Capitol Hill power broker Ferdinand St. Germain (D-1), in part, because he campaigned around the state with a pig named Les Pork. The pig was to demonstrate government waste, but since Machtley's win, it is hard to remember gimmickry being a factor in a campaign.
Matt Brown's Money
Over the course of his political career in Rhode Island, Matt Brown has been proficient at loaning his own campaigns significant amounts of his own personal wealth. Since 2002, Brown has lent has campaigns cumulatively $486,700 according to RI Board of Election campaign reports.
In the last reporting period, he continued to have an ongoing liability to himself of more than $225,000 and lent his gubernatorial campaign an additional $60,000.
Will Brown fund a late media push via a six-figure loan?
Could it make a difference?
One Heartbeat
Dan McKee has yet to make the big argument as to why he should return to the State House as Rhode Island’s Lt. Governor. His opponent, Aaron Regunberg, is highly energized and better funded, but is 28-years-old.
Constitutionally the succession in Rhode Island is if the Governor steps down or is incapacitated, the Lt Governor assumes the office (for a period of time). Will McKee raise Regunberg's age and strong progressive leanings as a factor?
Will that matter in a Democratic Primary?
Can DeRobbio Draw Blood to Set Up Witman
Could Bob DeRobbio do well enough in the Democratic primary to further soften Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza up for a challenge by Independent challenger Diane “Dee Dee” Witman?
Witman is a well-respected East Sider who has deep political roots — she has been a leading political fundraiser in Rhode Island over the past two decades.
According to a poll conducted by in April among likely Democratic Providence voters shows that despite then having only one announced opponent, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza faces significant challenges to re-election.
The poll was conducted by John Zogby Strategies — Zogby has been one of the top pollsters over the past three decades. The poll was commissioned by State Representative John Lombardi’s campaign.
“Generally speaking, do you think Mayor Elorza deserves to be re-elected, or do you think it is time for someone new?”
Deserves re-election 44.8%
Time for someone new 42%
For Elorza, who has campaign coffers of more than $600,000, the Zogby poll is a challenge. The poll explored Elorza’s base and the results will be a disappointment for first-term mayor.
“Will you vote for Mayor Elorza regardless of who will run against him, or not?”
Yes 26.7%
No 57.1%
Not sure 16.2%
That poll was conducted between April 4-8 and had a sampling of 424. The poll has a margin of +/- 5 percent.
Raimondo Stumble
Governor Gina Raimondo’s polling numbers continue to lag. While private polls show her with a substantial lead against Matt Brown in the Democratic primary and public polls show her performing better than Brown in head-to-head scenarios with leading GOP candidates and Independent Joe Trillo, a last minute stumble could have an impact.
Raimondo in her nearly four years in office has had her share of issues:
Raimondo’s Neuman Was Managing DraftKings Legislation As Wife Applied for Top Job at Company
Ties to Tobacco, NRA and Opioid Money
Surprise
Primaries are not always predictable.
Myrth York beat Sheldon Whitehouse in the Democratic Governor's primary.
Lincoln Almond upset Ron Machtley in the GOP Governor's primary.
Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in the RI Presidential primary.
Just to name a few front-runners who were toppled.