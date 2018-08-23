7 Things to Watch for in the Final Weeks Before the RI Primaries

The GOP and Democratic primaries are less than three weeks away. Millions of dollars are being spent to win a number of high profile seats in Rhode Island.

What are the factors that could change or disrupt these races and what are the implications for the general election?

GoLocal takes a look at the most highly contested races and that issues that could transform the outcomes.

Will Governor Gina Raimondo and Allan Fung's refusal to debate their opponents impact the race?

Can Democratic challenger Matt Brown capture the progressive block and stage one of the biggest political upsets in America?

Will a last minute issue change the outcome of one of the high profile, contested races?

See 7 Things to Watch for in the Final Weeks Before the RI Primaries Below

Related Slideshow: 7 Things to Watch for in the Final Weeks Before the RI Primaries - August, 2018

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.