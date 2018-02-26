65% of RIers Support Raimondo’s $250M Bond, Says Bryant’s Hassenfeld Institute Poll

A new poll finds Rhode Island voters only give the public schools a passing grade and voters voice strong support for Governor Gina Raimondo’s proposed $250 million state bond issue for public school repair and construction. The poll also finds that just over a third of RIers believe the schools are preparing students for future jobs.

These numbers come from a public opinion poll released today by the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University. Only 29 percent of those polled have children in the school system presently.

The poll found:

The majority of people surveyed gave Rhode Island’s public schools a passing grade, with 33 percent giving the school system an “A” or a “B,” and 35% rating the schools a “C.” The schools fared significantly better among respondents with children currently enrolled in school; 60% of this group rated the schools an “A” or a “B.”

Only a slight majority (53%) of voters believe that public schools in their community prepare students for success in college.

But, only about a third believe Rhode Island schools prepare students for jobs — just 37 percent, 45 percent say RI schools do not, and 18 percent are not sure.

Nearly two-thirds of people surveyed (65%) said they favored the Governor’s $250 million bond proposal for public school repair and construction throughout the state over the next five years.

More than 40% of survey participants called the condition of school facilities a “great” problem. Almost 30% rated parent-school communications as a “great” problem, and 24% described the adequacy of state financial support for schools in their community as a “great” problem.

More than 93% of voters said the need for STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) was “extremely” or “very” important. Likewise, 87% said it was “extremely” or “very” important to have computer technology that would prepare students for careers. More than 79% felt art and music classes were “extremely” or “very” important, while 67% said the need for advanced academic classes was “extremely” or “very” important.

The poll was conducted by Democratic consultant Joe Fleming’s firm — Fleming & Associates, between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, 2018, the telephone poll surveyed 422 registered voters, including 122 respondents with children in local schools.

The poll surveyed a variety of issues relating to Rhode Island’s K-12 school system and has a margin of error of 4.77%.

