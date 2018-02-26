65% of RIers Support Raimondo’s $250M Bond, Says Bryant’s Hassenfeld Institute Poll
Monday, February 26, 2018
Gary Sasse, head of the Hassenfeld Institute, will be on GoLocal LIVE at 4 PM to discuss the poll.
These numbers come from a public opinion poll released today by the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University. Only 29 percent of those polled have children in the school system presently.
The poll found:
The majority of people surveyed gave Rhode Island’s public schools a passing grade, with 33 percent giving the school system an “A” or a “B,” and 35% rating the schools a “C.” The schools fared significantly better among respondents with children currently enrolled in school; 60% of this group rated the schools an “A” or a “B.”
Only a slight majority (53%) of voters believe that public schools in their community prepare students for success in college.
But, only about a third believe Rhode Island schools prepare students for jobs — just 37 percent, 45 percent say RI schools do not, and 18 percent are not sure.
Nearly two-thirds of people surveyed (65%) said they favored the Governor’s $250 million bond proposal for public school repair and construction throughout the state over the next five years.
More than 40% of survey participants called the condition of school facilities a “great” problem. Almost 30% rated parent-school communications as a “great” problem, and 24% described the adequacy of state financial support for schools in their community as a “great” problem.
More than 93% of voters said the need for STEM classes (science, technology, engineering and math) was “extremely” or “very” important. Likewise, 87% said it was “extremely” or “very” important to have computer technology that would prepare students for careers. More than 79% felt art and music classes were “extremely” or “very” important, while 67% said the need for advanced academic classes was “extremely” or “very” important.
The poll was conducted by Democratic consultant Joe Fleming’s firm — Fleming & Associates, between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, 2018, the telephone poll surveyed 422 registered voters, including 122 respondents with children in local schools.
The poll surveyed a variety of issues relating to Rhode Island’s K-12 school system and has a margin of error of 4.77%.
About the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University
The Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University provides public officials and others involved in the development, management, and execution of public policy with the tools and skills needed to make informed decisions and manage responsive organizations in order to govern and lead public sector and community organizations effectively. For more information on the Hassenfeld Institute, visit http://www.bryant.edu/hipl or call 401-232-6193.
Related Articles
- RI’s New Budget Armageddon — Falling Lottery Revenues
- The Money Man - Gary Sasse Warns RI About the Flaws in the State’s Budget
- Raimondo Administration Offers Buy-Outs to Close $25M Budget Hole
- STATE BUDGET: “The Numbers Scare You to Death,” Says House Finance Chair Abney
- LIVE: Environmentalist Spalding on EPA, Climate Change, Budgets and More
- Senate Passes & Raimondo Signs $9.2 Billion Budget Bill
- UPDATED: Mattiello Wins, Senate Will Vote on Original House Budget
- LIVE: Shekarchi Says General Assembly Leadership Close To Budget Resolution
- ABC6’s In the Arena - Budget, Casino, and Fall River Rebound?
- Weiss: House Budget Committee Plan Calls for Privatization of Medicare
- Better Business Bureau Offers Tips on Creating a Budget in 2018
- Is Rhode Island Looking to Legalize Online Casino Gambling to Fill Budget Gap
- Weiss: Older Americans to Benefit from Bipartisan Budget Act
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sinnott: Governor’s Budget Targets Residential Providers
- Sasse Says Trump’s proposed $4.4 Trillion Budget is DOA
- Tuesday on LIVE: AG Candidate Neronha, Paolino on New Lofts, Lawless on Trump’s Budget
- LIVE: Organizing Ideas On A Budget With MacRae
- R.W. Alley: “Raimondo’s Budget Balancing Act”
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Walsh: Responds to Feroce’s Budget Claims
- Raimondo Banking on $23M from Sports Betting in FY19 Budget Proposal for RI
- 5 Danger Areas for Raimondo’s Budget
- Raimondo’s Budget Proposal & PawSox Legislation: This Week at the State House
- RI School Committees’ Duffy on Challenges Facing Level-Funded Education in Raimondo FY19 Budget
- Weiss: Trump’s Budget Proposal Comes ‘Dead on Arrival’ to Aging Groups
- Sasse Calls on General Assembly to Audit RI Commerce Corp
- Sasse “The Money Man” Warns About RI’s Lack of Strategy “Hard to Get There”
- Sasse Say Rhode Islanders Are the “Losers” in this Year’s RI Budget
- Mattiello and Sasse Say Raimondo’s CCRI Free Tuition End-Around is Illegal
- Sasse Say Budget Stalemate Could Impact State and City and Towns Bond Ratings in the Long-Term
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sasse: Are Governors Economic Miracle Workers?
- Gary Sasse “The Money Man” Talks About the Implications of Healthcare Consolidation to RI
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sasse: Unlocking Opportunity By Reinventing The War On Poverty
- Gary Sasse “The Money Man” Talks About Trump’s Budget Impact on RI
- Sasse Asks Why Do the PawSox Owners Need Any Subsidy
- LIVE: Sasse Says Long Term View Required to Judge Economic Development
- ABC6’s “In The Arena”—Paolino Goes One-On-One with Sasse
- Sasse Talks Growing RI Economy and Says Partners HealthCare Deal May Be Beneficial
- Monday on LIVE: USA Bobsledder Weinstock and Business Monday Kumar, DiBiase & Sasse
- Sasse Says Governor Raimondo’s Bond Requests of $368.5 Are Too Rich for RI
- Making Rhode Island All That It Can Be - MINDSETTER™ Gary Sasse
- Monday on LIVE: Droners.io Dave Brown and Sasse
- Sasse Overviews Federal Tax Reform Package on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday
- Monday on LIVE: Earth Science Women’s Network’s Hastings, Draper & Sasse
- Sasse Says Raimondo’s Administration Buyout Plan is a Costly “Gimmick”
- Sasse Says RI Commerce Failed to Properly Review PawSox Deal
- Monday on LIVE: Former Pro Football Player Rowley & “Money Man” Sasse