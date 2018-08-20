2018 Gov’s Race Playbook — Newport’s Wealthiest Come Out for Raimondo

The van Beuren clan, one of America’s wealthiest families, is hosting a $500 and $1,000 a head fundraiser for Governor Gina Raimondo.

The family is listed as the 13th most wealthy family in America — and are the heirs to the Campbell’s Soup fortune. This is just one in the endless stream of Raimondo's fundraisers -- a number have been highly controversial including events hosted by a former tobacco company CEO and one hosted by board members of a healthcare giant (Partners HealthCare) just before the company was coming before state regulatory review.

One of the hosts of the Raimondo event, Archibold D. van Beuren sits on the Campbell Soup Company Board.

According to Forbes, “at least 11 members of the lineage today collective own more than 50% of the global food giant.”

The van Beuren’s have been a constant in Newport Society for decades. And, their family foundation donates millions annually to both Rhode Island, national and global charities. According to the most recent tax information, in 2015 the fund had assets of over $227 million and made donations of more than $8.8 million that year.

The matriarch of the family was a regular on the Forbes’ 400 list — America’s Most Wealthy . In 2001, Hope Hill Van Beuren ranked #236 with a net worth of $1 billion

In an article written a few years ago, when the Campbell’s Soup Company was worth a third less than the present value, “Individually, six of the chemist's grandchildren are worth $500 million or more. Three of them - the children of Jack Dorrance - earn more than $41,000 a day in soup company dividends alone.

Such wealth has enabled the Dorrance family members to live in extraordinary style. Their residences include sprawling horse farms in the heart of Chester County and lavish homes in the old-money enclaves of Newport, R.I., and Bar Harbor, Maine."

Related Slideshow: 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - August 20, 2018

Prev Next Momentum: Up Joe Trillo (I) Wins: Trillo jumped on the PawSox issue: “Everyone ran from this issue, because it's an election year, which is very telling about the political leadership in our state. What needed to be done, is the leadership in this state needed to sit down one-on-one with the owners of the PawSox and continue to work a deal out, just like they do when they are trying to get bills passed in the General Assembly,” he added. “From the outside, it looks like the PawSox owners were disrespected by the governor and other leaders in the General Assembly, by them not personally getting involved, to negotiate a deal that would have been beneficial to the state of Rhode Island, the city of Pawtucket, the taxpayers, as well as the PawSox owners.” “This deal needed personal involvement, which it was lacking." Losses: Needs to articulate why a Trillo run Rhode Island will be more effective -- a better place to live. X-Factor: Effective as the critic. Needs people to understand his vision. Prev Next Momentum: Up Spencer Dickinson (D) Wins: Dickinson went hard after Raimondo with a State House press event blistering the Governor for her failure of pension reform, "She was also in a position to play on people’s emotions, because most people in the community had suffered serious financial setbacks which made them potentially jealous of public employees and teachers whose compensation traditionally includes a degree of financial security. She played on this and effectively divided the community between the teachers and public employees on the one side, and private sector business owners and employees on the other." Losses: N/A X-Factors: Can he run successfully on the failures of pension reform? Prev Next Momentum:Flat Allan Fung (R) Wins: Fung goes hard right with a focus on immigration and crime. His new ad says RI has the highest murder rate in New England. The strategy is designed to close the deal in the GOP primary, but may alienate key swing voters in the General Election -- if he gets there. Losses: No debates. No comments. His YouTube campaign commercials don't allow comments. So much for Democracy. X-Factor: Moving right to close the deal in the primary. Prev Next Momentum: Flat Matt Brown (D) Wins: A quiet week for Brown -- lots of campaign events, but he needs an issue to close the gap. Losses: The PawSox issue is an embarrassment for Raimondo, but Brown was unable to take advantage of the failure of government. X-Factor: Needs an issue to close the gap and raise his name recognition. Prev Next Momentum: Down Giovanni Feroce (R) Wins: No press releases. No press events. Losses: Another quiet week. X-Factor: Needs to articulate why he is a man of action. Prev Next Momentum: Down Luis Daniel Muñoz (I) Wins: New position - put party over people. Losses: Put out an APB (all points bulletin). He seems to be missing.​ X-Factor: N/A Prev Next Momentum: Down Patricia Morgan (R) Wins: She chased Fung all week on the debate issue, but seemed to score few points. Losses: The chicken was not her best moment. Seems to have lost focus on the key issue - why is she a better candidate against Raimondo than Fung. X-Factor: With just three-plus weeks until the GOP primary, why should voters send her to face Raimondo. Prev Next Momentum: Down Gina Raimondo (D) Wins: More fundraising and more fundraising. Losses: PawSox move to Worcester is a hit for the Governor. It raises questions about leadership and ability to work with legislative leaders. This one hurts. X-Factor: Can Brown take advantage of the PawSox's departure? Prev

Momentum: Up

Momentum: Up

Momentum: Up

Momentum: Up

Momentum:Flat

Momentum:Flat

Momentum: Flat

Momentum: Flat

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.