2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Raimondo’s Attack Ad Includes Fung’s Wife

It may be a new standard for political ads. Politicians have included their own spouses and their children in positive ads, but it is hard to remember a political attack ad that included the image of a candidate’s spouse — now there is one.

SEE WHAT EACH CAMPAIGN EXPECTS TO SPEND BELOW - 2nd Quarter Campaign reports are due by midnight Tuesday.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s newest Facebook attack ad includes an image of GOP candidate for Governor Allan Fung and his wife Barbara. The ad's focus is that Fung is wearing a Trump hat.

The inclusion of the candidate's spouse in a negative crosses a previously sacred line.

Raimondo, like her predecessor male governors, used her family campaigns ads, during her 2014 run for Governor.

Raimondo's daughter Ceci was the star of a 2014 political ad about her resume and political plans.

Spouses in Politics

In Presidential elections, spouses sometimes are dragged into the campaigns.

One of the most impactful was the Vice Presidential campaign of Geraldine Ferraro, “Friday the 13th of July 1984 was supposed to be a great day for Rep. Geraldine Ferraro and a great day for New York," reported the New York Daily News in a retrospective in 2017.

"Front pages everywhere trumpeted the news that Walter Mondale had named the Queens congresswoman to be his vice presidential running mate for the November elections the first woman at the top of a national ticket, and a hometown Italian-American at that,” reported the New York Daily News:

This [her life story of success] overlooked the matter of her husband's money. John Zaccaro had real estate firms that did business mostly in Little Italy, Chinatown and SoHo. In post-Watergate America, political candidates were expected to make public their financial records, and indeed, Ferraro pledged to do that.

Perhaps she had not consulted with Zaccaro on the matter. Two weeks after her nomination, Ferraro announced that her husband would not permit her to release his business records.

Related Slideshow: 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - July 30, 2018

Prev Next Momentum: Up Gina Raimondo (D) Campaign Finance Position: Governor Gina Raimondo has reported that she will spend more than $7 million in her campaign for re-election. We have not seen this level of political spending in Rhode Island since Harrah's Entertainment tried to amend the constitution to have a monopoly in building casinos in RI. X-Factor: Attack ad on Fung which includes his wife is dangerous ground for a candidate with a high profile husband and two young children. Prev Next Momentum: Flat Allan Fung (R) Campaign Finance Position: Fung's fundraising has shown improvement. He has is expected to take matching funds. According to the 50-days prior to the primary campaign finance report, the Fung campaign is reported $596,622.93 and expected another $271,457.96. X-Factor: Fung is clearly in second in fundraising among the RI candidates. Something in Raimondo's tracking polling must worry the Governor as she continues to attack Fung -- five-plus weeks before the primary and three-plus months before the General Election. Prev Next Momentum: Flat Matt Brown (D) Campaign Finance Position: Brown's campaign expects to spend just 1/24th of what Raimondo. Brown's campaign expects $282,106.02. X-Factor: Making a lot of noise and lots of rumors that the Democratic primary is tightening, but no data to support the claims. Prev Next Momentum: Down Joe Trillo (I) Campaign Finance Position: As an independent is not required to submit a 50-day primary report. X-Factor: Crashing yachts and fighting over campaign signs -- this campaign seems to be losing focus. Prev Next Momentum: Down Patricia Morgan (R) Campaign Finance Position: Morgan reports she will raise for the primary less than $300,000 for the entire primary season -- that is extremely disappointing as she raised and lent her campaign approximately $100,000 in the third-quarter of 2017. X-Factor: If truck tolls are the number one issue - Morgan will be the next Governor. Prev Next Momentum: Down Luis Daniel Muñoz (I) Campaign Finance Position: Not required to report 50-days before a primary - he is running as an independent. X-Factor: Has not sent out a press release in over a month. Prev Next Momentum: Down Spencer Dickinson (D) Campaign Finance Position: In the 50-day report, Dickinson reports $9,282.81 in campaign funds and expects $36,250.00. X-Factors: Dickinson could be a factor if the Brown and Raimondo race is as close as some claim. Is he the modern Ralph Nader? Prev Next Momentum: Down Giovanni Feroce (R) Campaign Finance Position: According to the required 50-day before the primary report -- Feroce expects to spend: $18,715.00. X-Factor: Feroce only raised $500 for the first quarter of the campaign. Prev

Momentum: Up

Momentum: Up

Momentum: Flat

Momentum: Flat

Momentum: Flat

Momentum: Flat

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down

Momentum: Down Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

More recently, both Bill and Hillary Clinton have been pros and cons for each other's campaigns. But, to date, Fung’s wife has had little public role, from a public relations standpoint, in his campaign.