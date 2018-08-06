2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Raimondo Refuses to Answer Questions on UHIP
Monday, August 06, 2018
The news for Rhode Islanders on UHIP got a lot worse this past week. The cost of the program has spiked up another $150 million — driving the overall cost of the program to $647 million or more than $528 million initially contracted by then-Governor Lincoln Chafee.
In repeated emails to Raimondo’s press office about the latest news of the cost overrides, her office has refused comment and re-routed the inquires to the press office of Secretary Eric Beane of Health and Human Services — the former Raimondo staffer.
Political rivals continue to raise questions about the competency of the Raimondo administration’s management of the program.
Read the rest of the playbook below.
Momentum: Up
Matt Brown (D)
Wins:
Matt Brown hammered Governor Gina Raimondo on the newest disclosures of the continuous cost overrides of the UHIP program.
"But when the costs rise to $647 million, after tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders went hungry and without healthcare -- it’s an outrage. Now, Rhode Islanders will have to pay for a failure they didn’t cause, in the form of $138 million in taxes," said Brown. READ THE REST HERE
Losses:
Fundraising. READ HERE
Former Governor Lincoln Chafee, however, Tweeted that it is not all about fundraising, writing, "Why, in 2018, do we act like raising huge sums of money is a good thing? @Ocasio2018 was outspent 18:1. Bob “Cool Moose” Healey spent $35 and got 22% of the vote. @mattbrownforgov could be outspent 10:1. Rhode Island voters won't be bought. They're ready for change."
X-Factor: UHIP issues create significant problems for Raimondo.
Momentum: Up
Allan Fung (R)
Wins:
Raimondo administration's continuing UHIP problems raise questions about her management priorities, and as Fung claims, "competency."
"I have a simple question for Governor Raimondo: How much is this disaster going to cost? I challenge the Governor to either come clean with the taxpayers of Rhode Island on the actual costs of UHIP or finally admit that she doesn’t have a price tag on her administration’s colossal incompetence," said Fung in a statement.
Losses:
N/A
X-Factor: Generated separation from challenger Morgan with superior fundraising.
Momentum: Flat
Patricia Morgan (R)
Wins:
This week took the GOP position and criticized Raimondo regarding the Governor's Free Tuition Announcement, stating the following.
“As if the $6.2 million that Gina Raimondo has collected from outside donors for her reelection bid isn’t enough, she has now proposed spending $30 million of taxpayer money on free tuition at state colleges and universities so she can buy votes with the money of hardworking Rhode Islanders. Pandering for votes may fool some folks, but no one is fooled by her poor leadership and even worse record. UHIP, DCYF, and economic activity that lags the nation are her legacy and it’s a bad one.”
Losses:
Little momentum, little press coverage this past week
X-Factor: Morgan needs a game changer soon.
Momentum: Flat
Gina Raimondo (D)
Wins:
Raimondo's constant fundraising and media spending allow her to get her message out, but issues of management tied to UHIP and others are hurting her momentum.
Losses:
UHIP -- a lead weight around her ankle.
X-Factor: The race is more and more about Raimondo -- a referendum on if people want four more years or anyone new.
Momentum: Flat
Spencer Dickinson (D)
Wins:
The claim is that Dickinson represents the "true" Democratic ideals. Read this opinion piece by one of his supporters.
Losses:
N/A
X-Factors: Is every vote for Dickinson a vote that helps Raimondo in the Democratic primary?
Momentum: Down
Giovanni Feroce (R)
Wins:
He held a Blockchain event this past week.
Losses:
X-Factor: What happened to the man of action?
