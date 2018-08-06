2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Raimondo Refuses to Answer Questions on UHIP

Governor Gina Raimondo is refusing to answer any questions about UHIP, the costs overruns, the viability of the technology, or the state’s vendor Deloitte.

The news for Rhode Islanders on UHIP got a lot worse this past week. The cost of the program has spiked up another $150 million — driving the overall cost of the program to $647 million or more than $528 million initially contracted by then-Governor Lincoln Chafee.

In repeated emails to Raimondo’s press office about the latest news of the cost overrides, her office has refused comment and re-routed the inquires to the press office of Secretary Eric Beane of Health and Human Services — the former Raimondo staffer.

Political rivals continue to raise questions about the competency of the Raimondo administration’s management of the program.

Read the rest of the playbook below.

