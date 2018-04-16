2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Every Monday

The 2018 Rhode Island Governor’s race is off and running. Every Monday, GoLocal will report on how each of the announced candidates has performed.

The weekly report will include insights and comments from leading experts — both in Rhode Island and nationally.

As Election Day is just six months away, the commercials and white papers are now starting to fly, as the countdown is weeks away for who is officially in the race -- or not.

The 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook will encapsulate multiple key indicators:

Policy Announcements

Responsiveness to Media Questions

Transparency

Data

Polling

Political momentum

Analysis of Political Advertising Claims

Previous Political Promises to Voters

“Our goal is to give Rhode Islanders as much information as possible about the claims and the records of the vast field of candidates running for governor, on a real-time basis,” said Kate Nagle, GoLocalProv News Editor.

In October, GoLocalProv released a benchmark poll on key Rhode Island issues.

The GoLocalProv.com Benchmark Poll was conducted by Socialsphere -- founded by John Della Volpe, the Director of Polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. He is one of America's leading pollsters and appears on "Morning Joe" and "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah to name a few.

Two insights in that poll spelled trouble for the re-election of Governor Gina Raimondo, including:

In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track?

Right track: 39%

Wrong track: 45%

Mixed: 10%

Don't know/Refused: .6%

Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor?

Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3%

Since the poll was released, other public polling unveils additional trouble for Raimondo. Despite flawed in construct, the Morning Consult poll released last week found that Raimondo was the 7th least popular governor in America and was viewed negatively by 50 percent of Rhode Islanders.

Today, there are nine candidates for governor who have formally announced or have repeatedly expressed an interest to run. There are two Democratic candidates who have declared — Spencer Dickinson and Paul Rosseli. Gina Raimondo is expected to announce formally she is running for a second term.

Many politicos are waiting to see if former Republican U.S. Senator, independent Governor, and Democratic candidate for President Lincoln Chafee primaries Raimondo.

On the GOP side, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan have formally announced.

Giovanni Feroce, former CEO of the now-bankrupt BENRUS watch company, says he is intending to run and has filed papers, but has not formally declared.

Independent candidates Joe Trillo, a former Republican State Representative, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz have both announced they are running.

Like Chafee, the other major wildcard is former RI Secretary of State Matt Brown, who made big noise early about running as an independent and now has been relatively quiet and out of the public and media eye.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc.

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15%





























































































Next

