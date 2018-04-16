2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Every Monday
Monday, April 16, 2018
The weekly report will include insights and comments from leading experts — both in Rhode Island and nationally.
As Election Day is just six months away, the commercials and white papers are now starting to fly, as the countdown is weeks away for who is officially in the race -- or not.
The 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook will encapsulate multiple key indicators:
Policy Announcements
Responsiveness to Media Questions
Transparency
Data
Polling
Political momentum
Analysis of Political Advertising Claims
Previous Political Promises to Voters
“Our goal is to give Rhode Islanders as much information as possible about the claims and the records of the vast field of candidates running for governor, on a real-time basis,” said Kate Nagle, GoLocalProv News Editor.
In October, GoLocalProv released a benchmark poll on key Rhode Island issues.
Two insights in that poll spelled trouble for the re-election of Governor Gina Raimondo, including:
In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track?
Right track: 39%
Wrong track: 45%
Mixed: 10%
Don't know/Refused: .6%
Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor?
Excellent: 6%
Good: 28%
Fair: 30%
Poor: 31%
Never heard of: 1%
Cannot rate: 3%
Since the poll was released, other public polling unveils additional trouble for Raimondo. Despite flawed in construct, the Morning Consult poll released last week found that Raimondo was the 7th least popular governor in America and was viewed negatively by 50 percent of Rhode Islanders.
Today, there are nine candidates for governor who have formally announced or have repeatedly expressed an interest to run. There are two Democratic candidates who have declared — Spencer Dickinson and Paul Rosseli. Gina Raimondo is expected to announce formally she is running for a second term.
Many politicos are waiting to see if former Republican U.S. Senator, independent Governor, and Democratic candidate for President Lincoln Chafee primaries Raimondo.
On the GOP side, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan have formally announced.
Giovanni Feroce, former CEO of the now-bankrupt BENRUS watch company, says he is intending to run and has filed papers, but has not formally declared.
Independent candidates Joe Trillo, a former Republican State Representative, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz have both announced they are running.
Like Chafee, the other major wildcard is former RI Secretary of State Matt Brown, who made big noise early about running as an independent and now has been relatively quiet and out of the public and media eye.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
