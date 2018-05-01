20 Facts About RI Governor’s Race Fundraising Bonanza
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
For the collection of challengers — Democrats, Republicans and Independent candidates — the numbers are daunting.
The race, however, is hardly over in May. Raimondo’s approval ratings are still in the 40 percent range.
Moreover, it is who gave her money may become an issue. Since Raimondo first announced her candidacy for General Treasurer in 2009, she has raised more than $13 million and less than $6 million was donated by Rhode Islanders.
GoLocal looks at 20 different fundraising issues impacting the 2018 governor’s race.
Related Slideshow: 20 Facts About RI Governor’s Race Fundraising Bonanza - May 1, 2018
VIDEO: GOP Tracks Down Raimondo Outside of an NYC Fundraiser.
GOP camera person (unidentified) tracked down Governor Gina Raimondo as she was entering an NYC fundraiser, which the RI GOP pounced on Monday night.
"While Raimondo has plenty of time to jet around the country to meet with donors to bolster her struggling re-election campaign, she refuses to find the time to fix the DCYF’s problems, ignoring children under state care who have been abused and neglected. Since Rhode Island’s at-risk youth can’t afford to attend her fancy fundraisers, they apparently can’t count on Raimondo to address their issues," charges the RIGOP.
ENRON
John and Laura Arnold continued their giving to the Raimondo campaign. The two combined for $2,000.
The former ENRON executive made billions and now he is dubbed, "The Most Hated Man in Pensionland," according to Governing magazine.
He was famously featured in Matt Taibi's scathing look at Raimondo in 2013, "Looting the Pension Funds."
Wall Street
New York has been good to Raimondo over the years. As General Treasurer and Governor, Raimondo has raised $1,667,064.48 in the Empire State.
In contrast, in multiple runs for City Council, Mayor and two runs for Governor, Allan Fung has raised $2,193,160.79 from individuals over nearly 20 years.
Trillo - Not Fundraising
With the first-quarter campaign reporting deadline over, independent candidate Joe Trillo explained his early filing to the state Board of Elections, reporting that he raised $6,825.00 during the quarter.
“I am not actively out in the community raising money because, unlike all of my opponents, I have no intention of being beholden to any special interest groups or individuals who offer me large contributions,” said Trillo.
“While I am receiving donations and greatly appreciate all of the money that has been donated to my campaign, I have decided to fund the majority of the campaign myself. This is a testament to how confident I am that I have enough money to run a successful and victorious campaign,” he added.
