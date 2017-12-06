15 U.S. Senators Call for Franken to Resign, No Response from Whitehouse and Reed

Led by a core group of six female Democratic Senators, a tidal wave of Senators are now calling for U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) to resign his seat in Congress.

Emails to Rhode Island senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have not been responded to.

A growing number of women have come forward and said that Franken sexually harassed them.

The group of Senators has swelled to twelve in less than an hour. Eleven are Democrats and Republican Senator Susan Collin have joined the effort.

DEVELOPING

Sen. Al Franken should step down. Everyone must share the responsibility of building a culture of trust and respect for women in every industry and workplace, and that includes our party. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) December 6, 2017

