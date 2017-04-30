Worcester Man Charged With DUI in Wrong Way Crash on Rt. 146 in N. Smithfield
Saturday, April 29, 2017
The Worcester man, Aleksandro Mihali, 22, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as reckless driving. The charges come according to Rhode Island State Police Captain Matthew Moynihan.
The crash is still under investigation.
The Incident
The investigation showed that Mihali was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 146 as he entered Rhode Island from Massachusetts, Moynihan said. While traveling in the wrong direction in the high-speed lane, his car, a 1987 Cadillac, collided head-on with a Honda Accord approximately 800 feet south of the state line.
The Accord was traveling north in the high-speed lane at the time of the crash, Moynihan said. The driver, Gabriela Reyes, 19, of 11 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Boston, and a passenger in her car, Sonia Sandy, 21, of 6 Arthur St., Worcester, were both taken by local rescue squads to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Mihali and a passenger in his car, identified as Poliana Kristani, 23, also of 4 Zenith Dr., Worcester, also were taken by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
