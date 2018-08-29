Worcester Labor, Community Groups Seeking “Signed Benefit Agreement” on PawSox Projects

The Worcester Community-Labor Coalition (WCLC) is calling for city manager Edward Augustus and the PawSox to sign a community benefit agreement ensuring that neighborhood and community concerns are addressed on PawSox related projects.

Those projects include two hotels, new housing, restaurants, retail stores and the ballpark.

“We will pledge our organizations’ support for making this ballpark and surrounding development proposal successful, if you will pledge to work with us in including community needs in the plan for this project,” says the letter.

The letter is signed by more than 40 local organizations.

The Letter

According to the WCLC, “economic development must be community development.”

“Significant public tax dollars have already been spent in pursuit of this ballpark, and tens of millions more are being redirected for land takings, construction, roadwork, infrastructure improvements and marketing. Publicly financed sports facilities are not economically beneficial to a community unless there are linkages and commitments to responsible contracting, environmental protection, local jobs, hiring equity and livable wages that support the community,” writes the groups in the letter.

The letter concludes, “Please come to Worcester, and please come ready to work.”

